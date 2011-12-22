" /> " />
版本:
中国

Most popular songs of 2011

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

1: "Rolling In The Deep" by Adele was the most popular song of 2011, according to the yearly ranking from Billboard. The ranking is based on total radio airplay audience impressions and streaming music activity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

1: "Rolling In The Deep" by Adele was the most popular song of 2011, according to the yearly ranking from Billboard. The ranking is based on total radio airplay audience impressions and streaming music activity. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

2: Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

2: Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. REUTERS/Cathal Macnaughton

Close
2 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

3: "Firework" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

3: "Firework" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

4: "E.T." by Kanye West and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

4: "E.T." by Kanye West and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

5: "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

5: "Give Me Everything" by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

6: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

6: "Grenade" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

7: "Forget You" by Cee Lo Green. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

7: "Forget You" by Cee Lo Green. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

8: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

8: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

9: "Move Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

9: "Move Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

10: "Just Can't Get Enough" by The Black Eyed Peas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

10: "Just Can't Get Enough" by The Black Eyed Peas. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
10 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

11: "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

11: "On The Floor" by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

12: "S and M" by Rihanna. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

12: "S and M" by Rihanna. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

13: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

13: "Pumped Up Kicks" by Foster The People. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

14: "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

14: "Last Friday Night" by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

15: "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

15: "Just The Way You Are" by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
15 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

16: "Tonight" by Enrique Iglesias featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

16: "Tonight" by Enrique Iglesias featuring Ludacris and DJ Frank E. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

17: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

17: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

18: "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

18: "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
18 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

19: "F**kin Perfect" by Pink. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

19: "F**kin Perfect" by Pink. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
19 / 20
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

20: "What's My Name?" by Rihanna featuring Drake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

20: "What's My Name?" by Rihanna featuring Drake. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20

Most popular songs of 2011

Most popular songs of 2011 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »