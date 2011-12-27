Celebrity stories of 2011

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore arrive for Colcci's Winter 2011 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 30, 2011. Kutcher and Moore are ending their marriage after six years. Moore said in a statement, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life." REUTERS/Nacho Doce