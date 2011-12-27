Celebrity style: Michelle Williams
Actress Michelle Williams arrives for a photocall to promote the movie "Shutter Island" at the 60th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Actress Michelle Williams of the film "Blue Valentine" arrives for the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures award Gala in New York January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Michelle Williams poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Actress Michelle Williams arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 event in Antibes during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Cast member Michelle Williams poses during a photocall for the film "Blue Valentine", by director Derek Cianfrance, at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Best supporting actress nominee Michelle Williams arrives at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. actress Michelle Williams poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of "Blue Valentine" at the 54th London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "Blue Valentine," arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 27, 2011. Williams is dressed by Chanel Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Michelle Williams, who portrays Marilyn Monroe in the film "My Week With Marilyn", poses at a screening of the movie during AFI Fest 2011 in Hollywood November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Michelle Williams arrives at The Weinstein Company and Relativity Media's after-party for the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Michelle Williams poses during the "Meek's Cutoff" red carpet event at the 67th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cast member Michelle Williams arrives at the premiere of the movie "Shutter Island" in New York February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
Cast member Michelle Williams arrives for the premiere of "Blue Valentine" in New York December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Michelle Williams holds her Hollywood Actress Award backstage at the 15th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "Blue Valentine" arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 83rd annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 24th annual Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Michelle WIlliams, nominated for Best Female Lead for her role in the film "Land of Plenty," arrives at Film Independent's Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 24, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Michelle Williams poses for photographers at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, California February 8, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Cast member Michelle Williams poses during a photocall for the film "Blue Valentine" at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
