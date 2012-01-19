Style file
Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Parminder Nagra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" at the famed former prison in San Francisco Bay, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Actress Ginnifer Goodwin from the TV series "Once Upon a Time" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical, for Enlightened," poses backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Actress Keira Knightley arrives to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Brad Pitt (R) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London International Boat Show January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK premiere of War Horse on the eve of her 30th birthday, at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/POOL
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
