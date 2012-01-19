Style file

" /> " />
2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Female cast members of "Modern Family" (L-R) Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara pose backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Cast member Parminder Nagra poses as she arrives for the premiere of the Fox television series "Alcatraz" at the famed former prison in San Francisco Bay, California January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses backstage in the photo room at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Michelle Williams poses with her award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "My Week with Marilyn," backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Ginnifer Goodwin from the TV series "Once Upon a Time" arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - comedy or musical, for Enlightened," poses backstage at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Keira Knightley arrives to attend the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth and singer Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt (R) and actress Angelina Jolie arrive at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Musician Mariah Carey speaks after receiving her award at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone poses for photographers as she opens the London International Boat Show January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the UK premiere of War Horse on the eve of her 30th birthday, at the Odeon Leicester Square cinema in London January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/POOL

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 1月 20日 星期五

Cast member Katharine McPhee attends the panel for the NBC television series "Smash" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

