图片 | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 06:10 BJT

Fashion Rio Winter

<p>Models present creations from Bianca Marques collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

<p>A model presents a creation from Bianca Marques collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Bianca Marques collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Bianca Marques collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from TNG collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Coven collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Coven collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Coven collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the 2nd Floor collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the 2nd Floor collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Models present creations from the 2nd Floor collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Cantao collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Patachou collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Patachou collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Patachou collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Patachou collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Acquastudio collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch collection during the Fashion Rio Winter 2012 show in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch collection during the Fashion Rio Winter 2012 show in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Acquastudio collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

<p>Models present creations from the Herchcovitch collection during the Fashion Rio Winter 2012 show in Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

