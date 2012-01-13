版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 21:45 BJT

Critic's Choice Awards

<p>Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt greets a friend at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 25
<p>Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the bemore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Producer Thomas Langmann (center L) and Director Michel Hazanavicius (C) walk to the stage to accept the best picture award for "The Artist" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 25
<p>Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Momore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actress Diane Kruger and an unidentified guest sit at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 25
<p>Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film atmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Octavia Spencer accepts the award for best ensemble cast for "The Help" with fellow actors from the film at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 25
<p>Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for themore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Presenter Patton Oswalt kneels as he presents the award for best comedy to Producer Judd Apatow (R) for the film "Bridesmaids" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 25
<p>Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Christopher Plummer accepts the best supporting actor award for his role in "Beginners" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 25
<p>Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Sean Penn accepts the Joel Siegel Humanitarian Award for his work after the Haiti earthquake via videolink from Haiti at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 25
<p>Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actress Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. The tattoo at the back of her neck reads "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 25
<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio presents Director Martin Scorsese with the Music and Film Award at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 25
<p>George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at themore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

George Clooney arrives backstage to pose with his best actor award for his role in "The Descendants" at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 25
<p>Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Lmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Presenters Owen Wilson and Kirsten Dunst offer a toast at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 25
<p>George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 1more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

George Clooney and Brad Pitt chat at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 25
<p>Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Viola Davis accepts the best actress award for her role in "The Help" from presenter and fellow actress Robin Wright at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 25
<p>Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actress Michelle Williams arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 25
<p>Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Cmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Hosts Rob Huebel and Paul Scheer perform with child actors impersonating them at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 25
<p>Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Semore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actress Diane Kruger presents the award for best foreign language film to director Asghar Farhadi for "A Separation" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 25
<p>Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Christopher Plummer accepts best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners" from presenter Kirsten Dunst at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
18 / 25
<p>Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choimore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Octavia Spencer accepts best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 25
<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 25
<p>Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actor George Clooney and girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk to actress Diane Kruger at their table during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. Bryan Lourd (seated R), Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is pictured. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 25
<p>Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award,more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 25
<p>Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Crmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Director Gore Verbinski poses with his award for best animated feature for "Rango" backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
23 / 25
<p>George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola more

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

George Clooney, winner of the best actor award for his role in "The Descendants," kisses the hand of Viola Davis, winner of the best actress award for her role in "The Help," backstage at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 25
<p>Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awardsmore

2012年 1月 13日 星期五

Actor Jean Dujardin from "The Artist' and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Fashion Rio Winter

Fashion Rio Winter

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐