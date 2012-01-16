版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 16日 星期一 23:00 BJT

Golden Globe after-parties

<p>Gerard Butler and actor Rob Lowe share a moment at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Gerard Butler and actor Rob Lowe share a moment at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Gerard Butler and actor Rob Lowe share a moment at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
1 / 30
<p>(L-R) Model Kelly Sawyer, actress Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe attend The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

(L-R) Model Kelly Sawyer, actress Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe attend The Weinstein Company after party follmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

(L-R) Model Kelly Sawyer, actress Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe attend The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
2 / 30
<p>Jason Statham and his friends have a laugh at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Jason Statham and his friends have a laugh at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Gmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Jason Statham and his friends have a laugh at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
3 / 30
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harvey Weinstein's wife actress Georgina Chapman talk at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harvey Weinstein's wife actress Georgina Chapman talk at The Weinstein Companmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Harvey Weinstein's wife actress Georgina Chapman talk at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actress Viola Davis attends The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Viola Davis attends The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actress Viola Davis attends The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
5 / 30
<p>French actor and winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his role in "The Artist" Jean Dujardin and cast member Missi Pyle attend The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

French actor and winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy omore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

French actor and winner of the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his role in "The Artist" Jean Dujardin and cast member Missi Pyle attend The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
6 / 30
<p>Actress Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture - Drama for her work in "The Iron Lady" during her arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actress Meryl Streep shows off her Golden Globe for the Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture - Drama for her work in "The Iron Lady" during her arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 30
<p>Actor Will Arnett gestures, as his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey watch, at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Will Arnett gestures, as his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey watch, at the 13th annual Warner Bros. andmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actor Will Arnett gestures, as his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey watch, at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 30
<p>Sofia Vergara kisses Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Sofia Vergara kisses Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awardmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Sofia Vergara kisses Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 30
<p>French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his film "The Artist", at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musicamore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his film "The Artist", at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
10 / 30
<p>Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annualmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actress Kate Beckinsale poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 30
<p>Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical television series for her role in "Enlightened", sits with musician Ben Harper, her mother Diane Ladd and her award inside the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical televisiomore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actress Laura Dern, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a comedy or musical television series for her role in "Enlightened", sits with musician Ben Harper, her mother Diane Ladd and her award inside the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 30
<p>Will Arnett poses between his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Will Arnett poses between his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle aftmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Will Arnett poses between his wife Amy Poehler and Tina Fey at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 30
<p>Actress Nora Arnezeder arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actress Nora Arnezeder arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards imore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actress Nora Arnezeder arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
14 / 30
<p>Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is being interviewed at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is being interviewed at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after themore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is being interviewed at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 30
<p>Claire Danes holds her award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" as she arrives at the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Claire Danes holds her award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland"more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Claire Danes holds her award for best performance by an actress in a drama television series for "Homeland" as she arrives at the HBO after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 30
<p>Idris Elba shows off his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work on "Luther" as he arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Idris Elba shows off his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Mmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Idris Elba shows off his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work on "Luther" as he arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
17 / 30
<p>Actor Zachary Levi and model Elle Macpherson arrive at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Actor Zachary Levi and model Elle Macpherson arrive at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Actor Zachary Levi and model Elle Macpherson arrive at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
18 / 30
<p>Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for "Game of Thrones," holds his award in one hand and the hand of his wife Erica Schmidt in the other as he arrives at the HBO after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, minimore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, mini-series or motion picture made for television for "Game of Thrones," holds his award in one hand and the hand of his wife Erica Schmidt in the other as he arrives at the HBO after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 30
<p>Jessica Alba poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jessica Alba poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Jessica Alba poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 30
<p>Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Zooey Deschanel arrives at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
21 / 30
<p>Charlize Theron arrives at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Charlize Theron arrives at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party at the 69th annual Golden Gmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Charlize Theron arrives at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after party at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>Will Arnett and his wife Amy Poehler pose at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Will Arnett and his wife Amy Poehler pose at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Will Arnett and his wife Amy Poehler pose at the 13th annual Warner Bros and InStyle after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden more

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Lea Michele poses at the 13th annual Warner Bros. and InStyle after-party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Paris Hilton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Paris Hilton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awardsmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Paris Hilton arrives at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
25 / 30
<p>Janelle Monae arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Janelle Monae arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverlymore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Janelle Monae arrives at the NBC Universal after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
<p>James Cromwell holds Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier from "The Artist," during their arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

James Cromwell holds Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier from "The Artist," during their arrival at the The Weinsmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

James Cromwell holds Uggie, a Jack Russell terrier from "The Artist," during their arrival at the The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
27 / 30
<p>Sofia Vergara and Mandy Patinkin arrive at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Sofia Vergara and Mandy Patinkin arrive at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards inmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Sofia Vergara and Mandy Patinkin arrive at the FOX after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
28 / 30
<p>Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards inmore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
29 / 30
<p>Ashlan Gorse arrives at the NBC Universal after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Ashlan Gorse arrives at the NBC Universal after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Bevemore

2012年 1月 16日 星期一

Ashlan Gorse arrives at the NBC Universal after party following the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐