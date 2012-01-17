Who's turning 30?
Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
下一个
Golden Globe after-parties
Inside the after-parties following the awards.
Golden Globes red carpet
Style highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
Critic's Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards.
Fashion Rio Winter
A look at the latest creations during the Fashion Rio Winter 2012 show in Rio de Janeiro.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.