2012年 1月 18日

Who's turning 30?

Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12.

Actress Anne Hathaway turns 30 on November 12. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3.

Actress Jessica Biel turns 30 on March 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11.

Actor Cory Monteith turns 30 on May 11. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15.

Actor Seth Rogen turns 30 on April 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24.

Actress Elisabeth Moss turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6.

Actor Eddie Redmayne turns 30 on January 6. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30.

Actress Kirsten Dunst turns 30 on April 30. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3.

Actress Cobie Smulders turns 30 on April 3. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16.

Mixed Martial Arts fighter and actress Gina Carano turns 30 on April 16. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24.

Actress Anna Paquin turns 30 on July 24. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30.

Actress Elisha Cuthbert turns 30 on November 30. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19.

Actress Rebecca Hall turns 30 on May 19. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5.

Actress Hayley Atwell turns 30 on April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9.

Actor Jay Baruchel turns 30 on April 9. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19.

Actress Erika Christensen turns 30 on August 19. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4.

Actress Whitney Cummings turns 30 on September 4. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30.

Actress Kristin Kreuk turns 30 on December 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1.

Actress Hilarie Burton turns 30 on July 1. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30.

Actress Lacey Chabert turns 30 on September 30. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20.

Actress Gillian Jacobs turns 30 on October 20. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

