2012年 1月 18日

On stage

<p>A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

2012年 1月 18日

A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal at the upcoming Bread and Butter fashion trade show in Berlin January 16, 2012. Bread and Butter runs from January 18 till 20 in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Aretha Franklin performs at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

Aretha Franklin performs at the BET Honors in Washington January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>North Koreans perform during a concert of art troupes of the Moranbong and the Wangjaesan in Pyongyang January 14, 2012 in this picture released by the North's KCNA on Saturday. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Koreans perform during a concert of art troupes of the Moranbong and the Wangjaesan in Pyongyang January 14, 2012 in this picture released by the North's KCNA on Saturday. REUTERS/KCNA

<p>Singer Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Libyan actors perform "Kharareef" (Talks on Arab Spring) during the the fourth edition of the Arab Theatre Festival, at the Hussein Cultural Center in Amman January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Libyan actors perform "Kharareef" (Talks on Arab Spring) during the the fourth edition of the Arab Theatre Festival, at the Hussein Cultural Center in Amman January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Singer Demi Lovato performs "Give Your Heart a Break" at the 2012 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Artists perform for the media an excerpt from Survivor, a collaboration between Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and British artist Antony Gormley at the Barbican Theatre in central London, January 11, 2012. Survivor, featuring an original score by Shechter and projections by Gormley, runs from January 12 through 14, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Artists perform for the media an excerpt from Survivor, a collaboration between Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and British artist Antony Gormley at the Barbican Theatre in central London, January 11, 2012. Survivor, featuring an original score by Shechter and projections by Gormley, runs from January 12 through 14, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Street performer Carla Milugo sings while balancing on a ball in San Francisco, California January 10, 2012. Milugo, who performs a variety of tasks, said she is earning money to purchase a plane ticket to Europe, where she will continue her street performances. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Street performer Carla Milugo sings while balancing on a ball in San Francisco, California January 10, 2012. Milugo, who performs a variety of tasks, said she is earning money to purchase a plane ticket to Europe, where she will continue her street performances. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Members of the Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew perform before a keynote address by Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm, at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Freestyle jet-ski champion Jack Moule performs at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Freestyle jet-ski champion Jack Moule performs at the London Boat Show at the ExCeL centre in London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Singer David Lee Roth performs during a private Valen Halen show to announce the band's upcoming tour at Cafe Wha? in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer David Lee Roth performs during a private Valen Halen show to announce the band's upcoming tour at Cafe Wha? in New York January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid January 5, 2012. The Christian holiday of Epiphany is observed as the date when the Three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

An actor performs during the annual Epiphany parade as it makes its way through central Madrid January 5, 2012. The Christian holiday of Epiphany is observed as the date when the Three Wise Men visited the baby Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, January 5, 2012. The Lunar New Year begins on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. Picture taken through a glass wall. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at an aquarium in Beijing, January 5, 2012. The Lunar New Year begins on January 23 and marks the start of the Year of the Dragon, according to the Chinese zodiac. Picture taken through a glass wall. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Performers sing Christmas carols, locally known as "Kolyadki", in the village of Gantsevichi, about 180 km (112 miles) southeast of Minsk, January 13, 2012. Many Orthodox Belarussians mark New Year according to the Julian calendar on January 13. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Performers sing Christmas carols, locally known as "Kolyadki", in the village of Gantsevichi, about 180 km (112 miles) southeast of Minsk, January 13, 2012. Many Orthodox Belarussians mark New Year according to the Julian calendar on January 13. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>Robert Manukov, 74, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2012. Twenty-four participants aged over 70 from all over Georgia attended the contest organized by charity house Catharsis. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili </p>

Robert Manukov, 74, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2012. Twenty-four participants aged over 70 from all over Georgia attended the contest organized by charity house Catharsis. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

