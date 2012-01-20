版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 21日 星期六 03:50 BJT

Berlin Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 40
<p>A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 40
<p>A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 2more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 40
<p>Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 40
<p>A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
13 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
14 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
15 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
16 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
17 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
18 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
19 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
20 / 40
<p>Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actress Nathalia Woerner await the start of the Laurel show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actresmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actress Nathalia Woerner await the start of the Laurel show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
21 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
22 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
23 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
24 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
25 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (</p>

A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (

Close
26 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
27 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
28 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
29 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
30 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
31 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
32 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19,more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
33 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19,more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
34 / 40
<p>Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
35 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
36 / 40
<p>Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
37 / 40
<p>A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
38 / 40
<p>A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
39 / 40
<p>Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more

2012年 1月 21日 星期六

Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Style file

Style file

下一个

Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

2012年 1月 20日
Hong Kong fashion

Hong Kong fashion

Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012 collections during Hong Kong Fashion Week.

2012年 1月 19日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 1月 18日
On stage

On stage

Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.

2012年 1月 18日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐