Berlin Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlmore
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in more
A model attends dress rehearsal for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 2more
Models present a creation by Patrick Mohr at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
Models present a creation by Von Bardonitz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model is dressed for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2more
A model presents a creation by Laurel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actresmore
Pierre Sarkozy (C), son of France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German model Franziska Knuppe (R) and actress Nathalia Woerner await the start of the Laurel show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlmore
A model presents a creation by Guido Maria Kretschmer at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
Models present a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Lala Berlin at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarymore
A model presents a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore
Models present a creation by Alexandra Kiesel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more
Models present a creation by Escada Sport at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januarmore
A model presents a creation by Kaviar Gauche at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19,more
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19,more
Models present a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
Models present a creation by Rebekka Ruetz at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 1more
A model presents a creation by Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin Januamore
A model is prepared for the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January more
A model presents a creation by Anja Gockel at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 more
Models wait for the dress rehearsal of the Patrick Mohr show at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012 in Berlin January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
下一个
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Hong Kong fashion
Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012 collections during Hong Kong Fashion Week.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
On stage
Dramatic moments and eye-catching images from performances around the world.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.