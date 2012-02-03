Style file

版本:
中国
2012年 2月 4日

<p>Coco, the wife of rapper Ice-T, gestures from her SUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Madonna poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "W.E." which she directed, at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>British model Kate Moss poses during the launch of the new Mango 2012 collection in London January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>French singer Patricia Kaas poses during a photocall for the MIDEM (International Record Music Publishing and Video Music Market), at the Cannes Festival Palace in Cannes January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Angelina Jolie walks down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>French singer Mylene Farmer arrives at the Cannes festival palace to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes January 28,2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Marg Helgenberger smiles from the stage as she receives the 2,458th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood January 23, 2012. Helgenberger has been playing investigator Catherine Willows on the hit television show, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, for the past 12 years. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Singer Melanie Fiona performs at a ceremony where Michael Jackson's shoes and gloves are used to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 : The Mysterious Land" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Model and jockey Chantal Sutherland of Canada arrives at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series "Luck" in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Cast member Liv Tyler arrives for the premiere of the film "Robot and Frank" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 2月 4日

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon poses for photographers at the British premiere of "This Means War" at the Odeon Kensington in London January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 4日

