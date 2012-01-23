版本:
中国
Sundance Film Festival

<p>Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

