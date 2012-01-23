Sundance Film Festival
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Filmmore
Actress Gina Rodriguez poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Filly Brown" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinnermore
Actor Tracy Morgan and and his girlfriend Megan Wollover pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundancmore
Cast member Aaron Paul attends the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during tmore
Actresses AnnaLynne McCord (L) and Angel McCord pose at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundancemore
Director and cast member of the movie "Black Rock", Katie Aselton, poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance more
Actress Kate Bosworth talks to the media at the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, more
Dan Flynn (L) and Jacey Adams perform on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utamore
Child actor Nolan Gould throws snowballs on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library themore
Cast member Mary Elizabeth Winstead is interviewed at the premiere of the film "Smashed" at the Library theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Januamore
Occupy Sundance protestors march on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 20more
Comedian Aziz Ansari speaks at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festivamore
Fans pose for a photo while waiting for a performance by Drake at Bing Bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at tmore
Cast member Bruce Willis smiles while being interviewed at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during more
Cast member Laura Prepon poses at the premiere of the film "Lay the Favorite" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, more
Rapper Ice-T performs to promote his film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park Citymore
Rapper Chuck D performs to promote the film "The Art of Rap" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during themore
Director Nicholas Jarecki gestures at the premiere of his film "Arbitrage" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sunmore
A volunteer uses a shovel to clean the sidewalk during a snowstorm outside of the Eccles Theatre at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundancemore
A man stands in a snowstorm holding a sign asking for tickets outside of Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Smore
Cast member Michael Cera talks to the media before the screening of the film "The End of Love" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during more
Damien Echols, producer and subject of the documentary film "West of Memphis", poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jmore
Volunteer Pam McComas shovels snow near Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah more
People walk by artwork on a building by artist Banksy during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festimore
Festival goers take a photo with actor Edward James Olmos (C) on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahmore
The L'Oreal Paris team makes the rounds on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 201more
People walk on Main Street during snowfall at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during thmore
Cast member Sigourney Weaver poses at the premiere of the film "Red Lights" at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. more
Pedestrians walk across Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documemore
Producer Peter Jackson and director and screenwriter Amy Berg are interviewed at the premiere of the documentary "West of Memphis" at the MARC theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festimore
Director Sheldon Candis (C) holds up a flyer for his film LUV on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20,more
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTEmore
A view of Main Street is seen during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20,more
Singer Jason Mraz performs at the Bing bar during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere more
Robert Redford, founder of the Sundance Institute, welcomes the audience before the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen more
Documentary subject Jacqueline Siegel arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentarmore
Film maker Lauren Greenfield is interviewed as she arrives for the opening night premiere of the documentary "The Queen Of Versailles" to begin the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian more
Robert Redford (R), and Executive Director Keri Putnam attend the opening news conference at the Egyptian Theatre during the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Parmore
People walk past the "Egyptian Theatre" the night before the first day of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Femore
Jillian Mayer (L) and Lucas Leyva post movie flyers on Main Street during the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012more
People cross Main Street before the first day of Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
下一个
Heidi Klum and Seal split
The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.
Berlin Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Berlin.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Hong Kong fashion
Highlights from the Fall/Winter 2012 collections during Hong Kong Fashion Week.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.