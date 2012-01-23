Heidi Klum and Seal split
Model Heidi Klum walks the runway as her husband Seal performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 more
Model Heidi Klum walks the runway as her husband Seal performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seal kisses his wife, model Heidi Klum, after performing a duet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 more
Seal kisses his wife, model Heidi Klum, after performing a duet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seal and his wife Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucmore
Seal and his wife Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Seal laughs with his wife, model Heidi Klum, as they arrive at the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Pmore
Seal laughs with his wife, model Heidi Klum, as they arrive at the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the Academy Awards, the Oscars, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Heidi Klum and her husband singer Seal exchange a kiss during a car presentation in Berlin September more
Model Heidi Klum and her husband singer Seal exchange a kiss during a car presentation in Berlin September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Seal sits next to his wife, model Heidi Klum, at the Governors Ball following the 81st Academy Awards in Homore
Seal sits next to his wife, model Heidi Klum, at the Governors Ball following the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and musician Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80tmore
Model Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and musician Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model and television host Heidi Klum watches the Michael Kors collection show at New York Fashion Week Febrmore
Model and television host Heidi Klum watches the Michael Kors collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Seal and his wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers during theirmore
Seal and his wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Klum with husband singer Seal arrive on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Lomore
Heidi Klum with husband singer Seal arrive on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shmore
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Seal performs the Eagles song "The Best of My Love" during a concert honoring Don Henley as the 2007 MusiCamore
Seal performs the Eagles song "The Best of My Love" during a concert honoring Don Henley as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Seal performs a duet with his wife and model Heidi Klum, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollmore
Seal performs a duet with his wife and model Heidi Klum, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Heidi Klum gets slimed on stage at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angelesmore
Presenter Heidi Klum gets slimed on stage at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Seal performs during a Gala dinner at Sun City, South Africa, June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 16, 200more
Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum arrives on a yacht to the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach, November more
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum arrives on a yacht to the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach, November 14, 2008. . REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Victoria Secret's supermodel Heidi Klum prepares backstage during a hair and makeup session prior to the Vimore
Victoria Secret's supermodel Heidi Klum prepares backstage during a hair and makeup session prior to the Victoria Secret Fashion Show at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Heidi Klum gestures at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood,more
Heidi Klum gestures at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beamore
Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Heidi Klum and Seal, dressed in their Halloween costumes as the serpent and apple, pose as Seal pretends tomore
Heidi Klum and Seal, dressed in their Halloween costumes as the serpent and apple, pose as Seal pretends to take a bite from the apple, as they arrive at the 7th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party at Privilege nightclub in Los Angeles, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Seal and Heidi Klum, dressed as dragons, throw sweets to the crowd during a carnival parade in Bergisch Glamore
Seal and Heidi Klum, dressed as dragons, throw sweets to the crowd during a carnival parade in Bergisch Gladbach, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Heidi Klum and Seal wave from carnival float during the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Cmore
Heidi Klum and Seal wave from carnival float during the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Cologne February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Alex Grimm
Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awmore
Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUmore
Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum and her husband Seal arrive at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17,more
Heidi Klum and her husband Seal arrive at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum pauses during the final of the television show "Germany's Next Top Model" in Cologne May 21, 200more
Heidi Klum pauses during the final of the television show "Germany's Next Top Model" in Cologne May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Seal performs at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, April 23, 200more
Seal performs at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Heidi Klum displays a creation during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 19, 2009more
Heidi Klum displays a creation during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and her husband Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th amore
Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and her husband Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
