Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulomore
A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Januamore
A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 20more
Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 2more
A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2more
A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20more
A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulmore
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, more
A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19,more
A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore
Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fasmore
A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Wmore
A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more
Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jamore
A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21more
A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 20more
A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21more
A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, more
A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jmore
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: FASHION)
A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 1more
A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, more
A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, more
A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19,more
A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, more
A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more
A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paumore
Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 1more
A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
下一个
Sundance Film Festival
A look at the movie stars and movie makers at the Sundance Film Festival.
Heidi Klum and Seal split
The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.
Berlin Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Berlin.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
精选图集
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.