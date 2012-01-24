版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 21:30 BJT

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulomore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model poses as she waits backstage before the Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, Januamore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 20more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Models present creations from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 2more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from R.Rosner's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 30
<p>Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Osklen's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19,more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Models present creations from Alexandre Herchcovitch 's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fasmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Cavalera's Winter 2012 collection at the Luz station, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Wmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 30
<p>Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Models present creations from Maria Bonita's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jamore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Samuel Cirnansck's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 20more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Ellus' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Huis Clos' Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: FASHION)</p>

A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week Jmore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL - Tags: FASHION)

Close
21 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 1more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19,more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Animale's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Triton's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from FH for Fause Haten's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 30
<p>Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paumore

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio presents a creation from Colcci's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 1more

2012年 1月 24日 星期二

A model presents a creation from Tufi Duek's Winter 2012 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

下一个

Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

A look at the movie stars and movie makers at the Sundance Film Festival.

2012年 1月 24日
Heidi Klum and Seal split

Heidi Klum and Seal split

The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.

2012年 1月 23日
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Berlin.

2012年 1月 21日
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

2012年 1月 20日

精选图集

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐