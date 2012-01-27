版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 27日 星期五 21:05 BJT

Paris Haute Couture

<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Toutmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
2 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Toutmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
4 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
6 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
7 / 55
<p>A model presents new high-fashion lingerie line by Zahia Dehar during the Paris couture week January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents new high-fashion lingerie line by Zahia Dehar during the Paris couture week January 25, 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents new high-fashion lingerie line by Zahia Dehar during the Paris couture week January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
9 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
10 / 55
<p>A model is made up backstage at Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model is made up backstage at Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model is made up backstage at Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
11 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
13 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Toutmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
15 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Toutmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
18 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
19 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 55
<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
21 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summemore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
23 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Maxime Simoens as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Maxime Simoens as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Maxime Simoens as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
24 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Toutmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
25 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
26 / 55
<p>Model present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Model present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Model present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
27 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summermore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
28 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
29 / 55
<p>Models present creations by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion smore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
30 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summermore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
31 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
32 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
33 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
34 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
35 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
36 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
37 / 55
<p>Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
38 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion showmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
39 / 55
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
40 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summermore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
41 / 55
<p>Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 201more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
42 / 55
<p>Models present creations by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Models present creations by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 201more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Models present creations by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
43 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summermore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
44 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
45 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
46 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
47 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashiomore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
48 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashiomore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
49 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
50 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 20more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
51 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
52 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
53 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of himore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
54 / 55
<p>A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2more

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
55 / 55
重播
下一图片集
Hasty Pudding honors Claire Danes

Hasty Pudding honors Claire Danes

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐