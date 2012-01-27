Paris Haute Couture
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia S. Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov for On Aura Tout Vu's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Franck Sorbier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by Chinese designer Yiqing Yin as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Iris van Herpen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents new high-fashion lingerie line by Zahia Dehar during the Paris couture week January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model is made up backstage at Lebanese designer Elie Saab's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Alexis Mabille as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by French designer Alexandre Vauthier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Maxime Simoens as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model present creations by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for Atelier Versace in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French house Dior in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Christophe Josse as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
