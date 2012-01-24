Celebrity style: Viola Davis
Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angelmore
Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in more
Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New Ymore
Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Bevemore
Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, Jmore
Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubmore
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards more
Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Bevemore
Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nomineesmore
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTEmore
Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, more
Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awmore
Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollmore
Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Bevermore
Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences,more
Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Instmore
Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Anmore
Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calimore
Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. more
Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Sundance Film Festival
A look at the movie stars and movie makers at the Sundance Film Festival.
Heidi Klum and Seal split
The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.
Berlin Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Berlin.
精选图集
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.