版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 25日 星期三 07:15 BJT

Celebrity style: Viola Davis

<p>Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angelmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Viola Davis, best actress for her role in "The Help", poses at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
1 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in more

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "Law Abiding Citizen" poses as she arrives at the film's premiere in Hollywood, California October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New Ymore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Cast member Viola Davis arrives for the premiere of the film "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" in New York, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Bevemore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis, star of the film "The Help", arrives at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
4 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, Jmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 64th annual Tony Awards ceremony in New York, June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Doubt" arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
6 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards more

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis arrives at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
7 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the NAACP Awards in Los Angeles, California March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Bevemore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Cast member Viola Davis poses at the premiere of the movie "The Help" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nomineesmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Doubt", arrives at the nominees luncheon for the 81st annual Academy Awards in Beverly Hills, California February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
10 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis arrives for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, more

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Viola Davis, best supporting actress nominee for "Doubt", arrives at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Viola Davis is dressed in Reem Acra. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis of the film "Doubt" and husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis poses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2011 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Bevermore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 20th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast in Beverly Hills, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences,more

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis, nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her work in "Fences," arrives for a Tony Award nominees press reception in New York City, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Instmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the AFI Awards, sponsored by the American Film Institute in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2012.REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
17 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Anmore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis smiles at the Women In Film 2nd annual pre-Oscar party in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, California February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calimore

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
19 / 20
<p>Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. more

2012年 1月 25日 星期三

Actress Viola Davis arrives at the 2008 National Board of Review awards gala in New York January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

下一个

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

2012年 1月 24日
Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

A look at the movie stars and movie makers at the Sundance Film Festival.

2012年 1月 24日
Heidi Klum and Seal split

Heidi Klum and Seal split

The singer and the supermodel call it quits after seven years.

2012年 1月 23日
Berlin Fashion Week

Berlin Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Berlin.

2012年 1月 21日

精选图集

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

Blizzard blankets the Northeast

A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐