版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 1月 27日 星期五 07:50 BJT

Hasty Pudding honors Claire Danes

<p>Actress Claire Danes holds up a stuffed animal to the audience as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes holds up a stuffed animal to the audience as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes holds up a stuffed animal to the audience as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
1 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes (L) reacts with Ethan Hardy, a student dressed as actress Meryl Streep, as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes (L) reacts with Ethan Hardy, a student dressed as actress Meryl Streep, as she is honomore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes (L) reacts with Ethan Hardy, a student dressed as actress Meryl Streep, as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is asked to hit Jonathan Finn-Gamino (L), a senior at Harvard University, with a stuffed animal as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is asked to hit Jonathan Finn-Gamino (L), a senior at Harvard Universitymore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is asked to hit Jonathan Finn-Gamino (L), a senior at Harvard University, with a stuffed animal as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
3 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
4 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes dances with actor Sam Clark (L) as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes dances with actor Sam Clark (L) as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Womore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes dances with actor Sam Clark (L) as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
5 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
6 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) reaches out to grab a teddy bear as she sits beside President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin, both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes (C) reaches out to grab a teddy bear as she sits beside President of Hasty Pudding themore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes (C) reaches out to grab a teddy bear as she sits beside President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin, both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
7 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" with the Pudding Pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" with themore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" with the Pudding Pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
8 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) waves as she sits between President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes (C) waves as she sits between President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrickmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes (C) waves as she sits between President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
9 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
10 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) is kissed by President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Actress Claire Danes (C) is kissed by President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Castmore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes (C) is kissed by President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
11 / 12
<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvamore

2012年 1月 27日 星期五

Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Celebrity style: Viola Davis

Celebrity style: Viola Davis

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐