图片 | 2012年 1月 30日 星期一 22:35 BJT

SAG red carpet

<p>Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

1 / 30
<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler walk down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler walk down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guildmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

George Clooney and Stacy Keibler walk down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2 / 30
<p>Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Losmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

3 / 30
<p>Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Amore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

4 / 30
<p>Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awamore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

5 / 30
<p>Actor George Clooney from the movie "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Kiebler pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor George Clooney from the movie "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Kiebler pose on arrival at tmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor George Clooney from the movie "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Kiebler pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

6 / 30
<p>Acress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Acress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Acress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

7 / 30
<p>Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, pose on arrival at the 18th annmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

8 / 30
<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski, from the television series "30 Rock," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actresses Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski, from the television series "30 Rock," arrive at the 18th annual Scremore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actresses Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski, from the television series "30 Rock," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9 / 30
<p>Nominee Julianna Margulies poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Nominee Julianna Margulies poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Nominee Julianna Margulies poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

10 / 30
<p>Maria Menounos poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Maria Menounos poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Maria Menounos poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

11 / 30
<p>Actor Ed O'Neill from the television show "Modern Family" and Catherine Rusoff pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Ed O'Neill from the television show "Modern Family" and Catherine Rusoff pose on arrival at the 18th more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Ed O'Neill from the television show "Modern Family" and Catherine Rusoff pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

12 / 30
<p>Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 201more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

13 / 30
<p>Actress Shailene Woodley from the film "The Descendants" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Shailene Woodley from the film "The Descendants" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awamore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Shailene Woodley from the film "The Descendants" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

14 / 30
<p>Actor Ted Danson of "CSI" and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Ted Danson of "CSI" and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Ted Danson of "CSI" and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

15 / 30
<p>Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards inmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

16 / 30
<p>Actor Michael Kenneth Williams and unidentified woman arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams and unidentified woman arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Michael Kenneth Williams and unidentified woman arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

17 / 30
<p>Actor Brad Pitt from "Moneyball" and actress Angelina Jolie pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Brad Pitt from "Moneyball" and actress Angelina Jolie pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actormore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Brad Pitt from "Moneyball" and actress Angelina Jolie pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

18 / 30
<p>Actor George Clooney of the film "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor George Clooney of the film "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk on arrival at the more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor George Clooney of the film "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

19 / 30
<p>Actor Michael C. Hall from the TV series "Dexter" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actor Michael C. Hall from the TV series "Dexter" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Michael C. Hall from the TV series "Dexter" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

20 / 30
<p>Actors Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actors Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Jmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actors Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

21 / 30
<p>The clutch and jewelry worn by actress Paz Vega are pictured as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

The clutch and jewelry worn by actress Paz Vega are pictured as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actormore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

The clutch and jewelry worn by actress Paz Vega are pictured as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

22 / 30
<p>Actor Rainn Wilson from the TV series "The Office" and his wife Holiday Reinhorn pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actor Rainn Wilson from the TV series "The Office" and his wife Holiday Reinhorn pose on arrival at the 18tmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor Rainn Wilson from the TV series "The Office" and his wife Holiday Reinhorn pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

23 / 30
<p>Actors Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actors Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

24 / 30
<p>Actor George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," signs autographs for fans as he arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," signs autographs for fans as he arrives at the 18th more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actor George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," signs autographs for fans as he arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

25 / 30
<p>Actors Darren Criss (L-R), Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, from the television series "Glee," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Darren Criss (L-R), Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, from the television series "Glee," arrive at the 1more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actors Darren Criss (L-R), Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, from the television series "Glee," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

26 / 30
<p>Spanish actress Paz Vega arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Spanish actress Paz Vega arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Spanish actress Paz Vega arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

27 / 30
<p>Actress Emilia Clarke poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Emilia Clarke poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, Januarmore

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Emilia Clarke poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

28 / 30
<p>Actress Diane Lane poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Diane Lane poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Diane Lane poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

29 / 30
<p>Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012more

2012年 1月 30日 星期一

Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

30 / 30
