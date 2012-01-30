SAG red carpet
Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
George Clooney and Stacy Keibler walk down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor George Clooney from the movie "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Kiebler pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Acress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski, from the television series "30 Rock," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nominee Julianna Margulies poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maria Menounos poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Ed O'Neill from the television show "Modern Family" and Catherine Rusoff pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Shailene Woodley from the film "The Descendants" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ted Danson of "CSI" and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael Kenneth Williams and unidentified woman arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Brad Pitt from "Moneyball" and actress Angelina Jolie pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor George Clooney of the film "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael C. Hall from the TV series "Dexter" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The clutch and jewelry worn by actress Paz Vega are pictured as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Rainn Wilson from the TV series "The Office" and his wife Holiday Reinhorn pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," signs autographs for fans as he arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Darren Criss (L-R), Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, from the television series "Glee," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Spanish actress Paz Vega arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Emilia Clarke poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Diane Lane poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
