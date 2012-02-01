Celebrity sightings
Actresses Kristen Wiig Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Amy Lee of Evanescence performs during a concert in Mexico City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Reese Witherspoon poses for photographers at the British premiere of "This Means War" at the Odeon Kensington in London, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
Martin Scorsese reacts to a question on stage at the 27th Santa Barbara International Film Festival before he receives the American Riviera Award, in Santa Barbara, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Klein
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and singer Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony where Jackson is immortalized with hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rihanna watches the Memphis Grizzlies play the Los Angeles Clippers during their game in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Selena Gomez performs during her concert as part of her "We Own The Night" tour at the Palacio de Deportes (Sports Palace) in Mexico City, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Placards show the seating assignment for actor George Clooney and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler in preparation for the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Claire Danes is kissed by President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin, both dressed in drag, as Danes is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi (not pictured) accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actresses Blake Lively and Chloe Moretz pose with designer Jason Wu at a celebrity event where Wu and Target unveiled a "Limited-Edition Apparel and Handbag Collection" at a private shopping party in New York, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards in West Hollywood, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Radcliffe arrives for the premiere of the film "The Woman In Black" in New York, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drake waves after performing during the NHL All-Star hockey game in Ottawa, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Shakira arrives at the Cannes festival palace to attend the NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, January 28,2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", sits during a ceremony where the cast and crew received the inaugural "Made in Hollywood" commendation at Red Studios in Los Angeles, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Beth Ditto of Gossip attends French designer Maxime Simoens' Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau