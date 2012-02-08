版本:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Singer Katy Perry walks on sidelines before Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer Katy Perry walks on sidelines before Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House</p>

First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House

<p>Photographs of guests who will attend the BAFTA awards ceremony on Sunday are displayed on seats at the Royal Opera House in London, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Photographs of guests who will attend the BAFTA awards ceremony on Sunday are displayed on seats at the Royal Opera House in London, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Actress Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "This Means War" in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Reese Witherspoon poses for a portrait while promoting the film "This Means War" in Los Angeles, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actor Jason Segel is given a bra to wear by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast members as he is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actor Jason Segel is given a bra to wear by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast members as he is honoured as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow helps host Alec Baldwin with his trademark pre-game pose during the inaugural National Football League Honors at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow helps host Alec Baldwin with his trademark pre-game pose during the inaugural National Football League Honors at the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast members Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington arrive to attend the world premiere of the film "Safe House" in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Cast members Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington arrive to attend the world premiere of the film "Safe House" in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Singer Katy Perry presents the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy to Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Katy Perry presents the Offensive Rookie of the Year trophy to Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Singer Seal stands on the field after the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Singer Seal stands on the field after the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Miranda Lambert and her husband Blake Shelton sing "America the Beautiful" before the start of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Miranda Lambert and her husband Blake Shelton sing "America the Beautiful" before the start of Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Denzel Washington, Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman appear stage after the 47th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool</p>

Denzel Washington, Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman appear stage after the 47th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool

<p>Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences president Tom Sherak greets actor Brad Pitt at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences president Tom Sherak greets actor Brad Pitt at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn", arrives at the 84th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Ashley Tisdale arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Ashley Tisdale arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives for the 28th Annual Drama League Musical Celebration of Broadway in New York February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Kristin Chenoweth arrives for the 28th Annual Drama League Musical Celebration of Broadway in New York February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Actress and author Ali Wentworth is kissed by actress Debra Messing at her 'Ali In Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales' book launch at Sotheby's in New York February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress and author Ali Wentworth is kissed by actress Debra Messing at her 'Ali In Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales' book launch at Sotheby's in New York February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>German comedian Hape Kerkeling and Miss Piggy joke after handing over his trophy for Category "Best Comedian" during the 47th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool </p>

German comedian Hape Kerkeling and Miss Piggy joke after handing over his trophy for Category "Best Comedian" during the 47th Golden Camera award ceremony in Berlin February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maurizio Gambarini/Pool

<p>Cast member Rachel McAdams poses as she arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Cast member Rachel McAdams poses as she arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

