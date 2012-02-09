Ladies in red
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion more
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Shmore
Actress Rose McGowan has her hair done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fmore
Singer Jennifer Nettles has her make up applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashmore
Singer Gloria Estefan has her makeup applied backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashiomore
Model Minka Kelly presents a dress by designer Diane Von Furstenberg for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show imore
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion more
Singer Jennifer Nettles presents a dress by designer David Meister for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Smore
Actress Elisabeth Rohm presents a dress by designer Nicole Miller for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion more
Actress Jenna Elfman presents a dress by designer Alberta Ferretti for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fmore
Author Jeannette Torres-Alvarez presents a dress by designer Carlos Miele for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashmore
Actress Giselle Blondet presents a dress by designer Oscar De La Renta for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion more
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show more
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New Ymore
La La Anthony presents a dress by designer Rachel Roy for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth'more
Editor-In-Chief of Glamour Magazine, Cindi Leive presents a dress by designer Jason Wu for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New more
Singer Chaka Khan presents a dress by designer Chris March for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show more
Actress Rose McGowan presents a dress by designer Marc Bouwer for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Showmore
Model Christie Brinkley presents a dress by designer Pamela Roland for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Shmore
Singer Gloria Estefan presents a dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in Nemore
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New Yorkmore
Celebrity models smile after presenting creations from the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in more
Debbie Phelps presents a dress by designer Adrianna Papell for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York,more
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps applauds as he watches the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso
Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Shmore
Singer Jennifer Nettles is interviewed backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show imore
Actress Rebecca Romijn presents a dress by designer Marchesa for the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show in New York, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson