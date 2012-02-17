版本:
New York Fashion Week

<p>Models present creations from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Models present creations from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model changes with the help of dressers backstage during the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model presents a creation from the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation from the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Anna Sui Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Tam Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model presents a creation at the Ports 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Models present creations at the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Models present creations at the The Blonds Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model falls while presenting a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model falls while presenting a creation at the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Models present creations at the PORTS 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Models present creations at the PORTS 1961 Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Models present creations from the Narciso Rodriguez Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Models present creations from the Narciso Rodriguez Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Designer Betsey Johnson is seen at her show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Designer Betsey Johnson is seen at her show during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>Flashes go off for the finale at a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Flashes go off for the finale at a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>Models present creations from the J.Crew Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Models present creations from the J.Crew Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>Designer Iris Apfel is seen on the runway during the Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Designer Iris Apfel is seen on the runway during the Joanna Mastroianni Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model fixes her shoe as she presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Betsey Johnson New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model is prepared before the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model presents a creation from the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the DKNY Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the DKNY Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Models chat as they prepare backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Models chat as they prepare backstage before the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Models present creations from the Bibhu Mohapatra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Models present creations from the Bibhu Mohapatra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Diesel Black Gold New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>Models present creations from designer Steve J &amp; Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model presents a creation from the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Tory Burch New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>Models present creations by the designer Lie Sang Bong at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Models present creations by the designer Lie Sang Bong at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is seen at the Jason Wu Fall/Winter 2012 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation during the Time Wieland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Time Wieland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Timo Weiland show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Models are prepared before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Models are prepared before the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>Models present creations at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Models present creations at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Y-3 Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

A model presents a creation at the L.A.M.B Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

<p>A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation during the Chadwick Bell Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik </p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik

<p>A model presents a creation at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Rachel Roy Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik </p>

A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mara Hoffman Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Mara Hoffman Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model presents a creation from the Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik </p>

A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik

<p>Models sit backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Models sit backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model is prepared backstage before the Tibi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model presents a creation at the Alexander Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cynthia Rowley Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model presents a creation from the Cynthia Rowley Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A model presents a creation at the Prabal Gurung Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Lela Rose Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lela Rose Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Vantan Tokyo Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik </p>

A model presents a creation from the Vantan Tokyo Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik

<p>A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

A model presents a creation from the Falguni and Shane Peacock Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>A model presents a creation from the Jill Stuart Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Jill Stuart Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Tracy Reese Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A model presents a creation from the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

A model presents a creation from the BCBG Max Azria Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Nicole Miller Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

A model presents a creation at the Venexia Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

<p>A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model is seen reflected in a mirror while she reads her iPad backstage before the Peter Som Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

<p>Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Models relax next to a model having his photo taken, before the show at the Duckie Brown Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik </p>

Models have their make up applied backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Zelnik

<p>Models present creations from designer Steve J &amp; Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Models present creations from designer Steve J & Yoni P at the Concept Korea Fall/Winter 2012 presentation during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Son Jung Wan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

A model presents a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A model prepares backstage before the Custo Barcelona show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A model prepares backstage before the Custo Barcelona show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

