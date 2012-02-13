版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 13日 星期一 21:40 BJT

Night at the Grammys

<p>Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Februamore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Adele holds her six Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Soul singer Adele triumphed in her return to music's stage on Sunday, scooping up six Grammys and winning every category in which she was nominated including album of the year for "21" and best record with "Rolling In the Deep." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 45
<p>Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen inmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 45
<p>Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annumore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 45
<p>Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Foo Fighters perform outside the Grammy Awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 45
<p>Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Cmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and David Haywood (L-R) of Lady Antebellum pose with their Grammy for Best Country Album ("Own The Night") at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 45
<p>Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy atmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Ryan Tedder, a producer for Adele's Grammy winning album "21," leaps as he poses backstage with a Grammy at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 45
<p>Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Paul McCartney (R) performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 45
<p>Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Tony Bennett holds his Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ("Duets II") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Body And Soul" with Amy Winehouse) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 45
<p>Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
9 / 45
<p>New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at thmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

New York Giants NFL football players Mario Manningham (L) and Victor Cruz bump as they pose backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 45
<p>Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12,more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Diana Ross poses backstage at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Ross received a lifetime achievement Grammy a day earlier. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 45
<p>Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Februamore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Nicki Minaj (C) performs "Roman Holiday" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 45
<p>Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, amore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Bon Iver bites one of his two Grammy Awards, for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 45
<p>LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Anmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

LL Cool J presents Album of the Year to Adele for her album "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 45
<p>Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Califormore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Adele accepts the Album of the Year award for "21" at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 45
<p>Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Amore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Bon Iver accepts the Best New Artist Grammy from Tony Bennett (L) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 45
<p>Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Katy Perry performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 45
<p>Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Californiamore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Stevie Wonder introduces Paul McCartney at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 45
<p>Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Califormore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Lady Gaga takes her seat during a commercial break at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 45
<p>Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Fergie (R) of the Black Eyed Peas greets actor Neil Patrick Harris (C) and his partner David Burtka at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 45
<p>Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&amp;B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni </p>

Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&B album at the 54th annuamore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Taraji P. Henson reacts with Common (L) after announcing the award for best R&B album at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 45
<p>Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&amp;B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awarmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Chris Brown accepts the award for "Best R&B Album" for "F.A.M.E." at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 45
<p>Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Losmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren (L) of the E street band perform at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 45
<p>Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Februarymore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Host LL Cool J speaks to the audience at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 45
<p>Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Bruno Mars performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 45
<p>Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Februarymore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
26 / 45
<p>Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. Rmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Rihanna performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
27 / 45
<p>Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dannmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Rihanna arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 45
<p>Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Weird Al Yankovic arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 45
<p>Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012.more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Chris Brown performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 45
<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Califormore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 45
<p>Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12,more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Hip hop artist Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 45
<p>Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Nadeea arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 45
<p>Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California Febrmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Robyn's platform boots are pictured at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 45
<p>Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 20more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Producer Clinton Sparks arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 45
<p>Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Actress Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
36 / 45
<p>Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at themore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Le'Andria Johnson holds her award for "Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance" (Jesus) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
37 / 45
<p>Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Songwriter Bonnie McKee arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 45
<p>Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light)more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Dave Grohl (L) and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters celebrate after winning "Best Rock Album" (Wasting Light) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
39 / 45
<p>Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Anmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Steve Martin and a member of the Steep Canyon Rangers (L) arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 45
<p>Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in more

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Country singer Taylor Swift wins "Best Country Solo Performace" (Mean) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
41 / 45
<p>Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Febrmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Drummer Aaron Rossi, of Ministry, arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
42 / 45
<p>Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Smore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Kirk Franklin kisses his wife Tammy as he holds his awards for "Best Gospel Album" and Best Gospel Song (Hello Fear) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
43 / 45
<p>Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, Februarmore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Venezuelan band La Vida Boheme arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
44 / 45
<p>Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammore

2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Singer Joyce DiDonato accepts her award for "Best Classical Vocal Solo" (Diva Divo) at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
45 / 45
重播
下一图片集
Ladies in red

Ladies in red

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐