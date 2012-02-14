版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 02:35 BJT

Whitney Houston: 1963 - 2012

<p>Singer Whitney Houston performs in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in this May 5, 1988 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Skingley/Files </p>

Singer Whitney Houston performs in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in this May 5, 1988 file photo. Rmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer Whitney Houston performs in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in this May 5, 1988 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Skingley/Files

Close
1 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7, 1994 at the 21st American Music Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7, 1994 at the 21st American Music Awards. REUmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7, 1994 at the 21st American Music Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 30
<p>Singer Whitney Houston (R) and her husband Bobby Brown acknowledge applause after their duet of "Something in Common", their first television performance together March 15, 1994 at the eighth annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. Houston won the award for best Rhythm &amp; Blues song of the year for "I Will Always Love You" and also received the Sammy Davis Jr. Award as Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Singer Whitney Houston (R) and her husband Bobby Brown acknowledge applause after their duet of "Something more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer Whitney Houston (R) and her husband Bobby Brown acknowledge applause after their duet of "Something in Common", their first television performance together March 15, 1994 at the eighth annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. Houston won the award for best Rhythm & Blues song of the year for "I Will Always Love You" and also received the Sammy Davis Jr. Award as Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 30
<p>Nelson Mandela hugs Whitney Houston in his house in Pretoria, South Africa November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

Nelson Mandela hugs Whitney Houston in his house in Pretoria, South Africa November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Nelson Mandela hugs Whitney Houston in his house in Pretoria, South Africa November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Close
4 / 30
<p>Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Cece Winans perform a duet during a rehearsal February 27, 1996 for the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Cece Winans perform a duet during a rehearsal February 27, 1996 for the Gramore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Cece Winans perform a duet during a rehearsal February 27, 1996 for the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
5 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston sings in a rehearsal October 3, 1997 for an October 5 performance at the Washington, DAR Constitution Hall. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Whitney Houston sings in a rehearsal October 3, 1997 for an October 5 performance at the Washington, DAR Comore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston sings in a rehearsal October 3, 1997 for an October 5 performance at the Washington, DAR Constitution Hall. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 30
<p>Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their new made for television film,"Cinderella" in this undated publicity photo released in 1997. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their new made for television film,"Cindemore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their new made for television film,"Cinderella" in this undated publicity photo released in 1997. REUTERS/Handout

Close
7 / 30
<p>Magic Johnson and Whitney Houston dance during the taping of Magic Johnson's premier of his new television show, The Magic Hour, June 8, 1998 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Magic Johnson and Whitney Houston dance during the taping of Magic Johnson's premier of his new television more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Magic Johnson and Whitney Houston dance during the taping of Magic Johnson's premier of his new television show, The Magic Hour, June 8, 1998 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 30
<p>Singer Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, arrive for the 4th annual International Achievement in Arts Awards in Beverly Hills October 11, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Singer Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, arrive for the 4th annual International Achievemore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, arrive for the 4th annual International Achievement in Arts Awards in Beverly Hills October 11, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 30
<p>Former boxing great Muhammad Ali is given the Courage Award by singer Whitney Houston at the GQ Men of the Year awards show October 21, 1998 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

Former boxing great Muhammad Ali is given the Courage Award by singer Whitney Houston at the GQ Men of the more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Former boxing great Muhammad Ali is given the Courage Award by singer Whitney Houston at the GQ Men of the Year awards show October 21, 1998 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
10 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston (L) and Faith Hill perform during the 1998 Billboard Music Awards December 7, 1998 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Whitney Houston (L) and Faith Hill perform during the 1998 Billboard Music Awards December 7, 1998 in Las Vmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston (L) and Faith Hill perform during the 1998 Billboard Music Awards December 7, 1998 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academy Awards March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academymore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academy Awards March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
12 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston gives her acceptance speech after winning for Best Female R&amp;B Vocal Performance, at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23, 2000. Houston won for her song "It's Not Right But It's Okay. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Whitney Houston gives her acceptance speech after winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, at themore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston gives her acceptance speech after winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23, 2000. Houston won for her song "It's Not Right But It's Okay. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 30
<p>Singer Whitney Houston performs the song "Try It On My Own" during the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller </p>

Singer Whitney Houston performs the song "Try It On My Own" during the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGMmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer Whitney Houston performs the song "Try It On My Own" during the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Close
14 / 30
<p> Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose for photographers after a meeting with Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon in Jerusalem May 27, 2003. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen</p>

Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose for photographers after a meeting with Israeli prime more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose for photographers after a meeting with Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon in Jerusalem May 27, 2003. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Close
15 / 30
<p>American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee during a Holy Land pilgrimage on May 29, 2003. Houston is in Israel with her husband, rhythm and blues singer Bobby Brown, to visit friends and family among the Black Hebrews, an African-American community that moved to Israel in 1969. REUTERS/Ygal Levi</p>

American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee durinmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee during a Holy Land pilgrimage on May 29, 2003. Houston is in Israel with her husband, rhythm and blues singer Bobby Brown, to visit friends and family among the Black Hebrews, an African-American community that moved to Israel in 1969. REUTERS/Ygal Levi

Close
16 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston performs in Shanghai in this picture taken July 22, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos</p>

Whitney Houston performs in Shanghai in this picture taken July 22, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston performs in Shanghai in this picture taken July 22, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos

Close
17 / 30
<p>Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses with her husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) as they arrive for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, California August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diariemore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses with her husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) as they arrive for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, California August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Close
18 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston performs during the World Music Awards at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada as a tribute to music mogul Clive Davis, who received the Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry Award, September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller </p>

Whitney Houston performs during the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevadamore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston performs during the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada as a tribute to music mogul Clive Davis, who received the Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry Award, September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Close
19 / 30
<p>A clear Lucite Schimmel grand piano once owned by Whitney Houston is up for auction at a warehouse in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. Houston, one of the most celebrated pop stars of the 1980s and '90s, was ordered by the New Jersey Superior Court to sell off clothes, instruments and sound equipment to pay a debt to a warehouse storing the items. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky </p>

A clear Lucite Schimmel grand piano once owned by Whitney Houston is up for auction at a warehouse in Irvinmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

A clear Lucite Schimmel grand piano once owned by Whitney Houston is up for auction at a warehouse in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. Houston, one of the most celebrated pop stars of the 1980s and '90s, was ordered by the New Jersey Superior Court to sell off clothes, instruments and sound equipment to pay a debt to a warehouse storing the items. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Close
20 / 30
<p>Jon Recor, a longtime fan of Whitney Houston, travelled from Montreal to bid on items once owned and worn by the pop singer and actress at an auction in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky </p>

Jon Recor, a longtime fan of Whitney Houston, travelled from Montreal to bid on items once owned and worn bmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Jon Recor, a longtime fan of Whitney Houston, travelled from Montreal to bid on items once owned and worn by the pop singer and actress at an auction in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

Close
21 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston (R), Al Gore (L) and Clive Davis (C) attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Whitney Houston (R), Al Gore (L) and Clive Davis (C) attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hilmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston (R), Al Gore (L) and Clive Davis (C) attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 30
<p>Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in more

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hillmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
25 / 30
<p>Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen held in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring Damore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen held in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
26 / 30
<p>People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. Houston, whose soaring voice lifted her to the top of the pop music world but whose personal decline was fueled by years of drug use, died on Saturday afternoon in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the deamore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. Houston, whose soaring voice lifted her to the top of the pop music world but whose personal decline was fueled by years of drug use, died on Saturday afternoon in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
27 / 30
<p>L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the cornmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
28 / 30
<p>Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annumore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
29 / 30
<p>Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen inmore

2012年 2月 15日 星期三

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Elle Style Awards

Elle Style Awards

下一个

Elle Style Awards

Elle Style Awards

Highlights from the annual awards show in London.

2012年 2月 15日
NY street fashion combos

NY street fashion combos

Breaking down the outfits outside NY Fashion Week.

2012年 2月 14日
Night at the Grammys

Night at the Grammys

A look at the winners, the nominees and the performances at the Grammy Awards.

2012年 2月 13日
Ladies in red

Ladies in red

Celebs walk the runway to raise cash for healthy hearts.

2012年 2月 9日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐