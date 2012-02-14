Whitney Houston: 1963 - 2012
Singer Whitney Houston performs in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in this May 5, 1988 file photo. Rmore
Singer Whitney Houston performs in concert at Wembley Stadium in London in this May 5, 1988 file photo. REUTERS/Peter Skingley/Files
Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7, 1994 at the 21st American Music Awards. REUmore
Whitney Houston shows off the seven awards she won February 7, 1994 at the 21st American Music Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Singer Whitney Houston (R) and her husband Bobby Brown acknowledge applause after their duet of "Something more
Singer Whitney Houston (R) and her husband Bobby Brown acknowledge applause after their duet of "Something in Common", their first television performance together March 15, 1994 at the eighth annual Soul Train Music Awards in Los Angeles. Houston won the award for best Rhythm & Blues song of the year for "I Will Always Love You" and also received the Sammy Davis Jr. Award as Entertainer of the Year. REUTERS/Stringer
Nelson Mandela hugs Whitney Houston in his house in Pretoria, South Africa November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda more
Nelson Mandela hugs Whitney Houston in his house in Pretoria, South Africa November 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Cece Winans perform a duet during a rehearsal February 27, 1996 for the Gramore
Singers Whitney Houston (L) and Cece Winans perform a duet during a rehearsal February 27, 1996 for the Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Whitney Houston sings in a rehearsal October 3, 1997 for an October 5 performance at the Washington, DAR Comore
Whitney Houston sings in a rehearsal October 3, 1997 for an October 5 performance at the Washington, DAR Constitution Hall. REUTERS/Stringer
Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their new made for television film,"Cindemore
Actresses Brandy (L) and Whitney Houston pose with the coach from their new made for television film,"Cinderella" in this undated publicity photo released in 1997. REUTERS/Handout
Magic Johnson and Whitney Houston dance during the taping of Magic Johnson's premier of his new television more
Magic Johnson and Whitney Houston dance during the taping of Magic Johnson's premier of his new television show, The Magic Hour, June 8, 1998 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, arrive for the 4th annual International Achievemore
Singer Whitney Houston and her husband, singer Bobby Brown, arrive for the 4th annual International Achievement in Arts Awards in Beverly Hills October 11, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Former boxing great Muhammad Ali is given the Courage Award by singer Whitney Houston at the GQ Men of the more
Former boxing great Muhammad Ali is given the Courage Award by singer Whitney Houston at the GQ Men of the Year awards show October 21, 1998 in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Whitney Houston (L) and Faith Hill perform during the 1998 Billboard Music Awards December 7, 1998 in Las Vmore
Whitney Houston (L) and Faith Hill perform during the 1998 Billboard Music Awards December 7, 1998 in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academymore
Whitney Houston (R) and Mariah Carey sing the nominated song "When You Believe," at the 71st Annual Academy Awards March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Whitney Houston gives her acceptance speech after winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, at themore
Whitney Houston gives her acceptance speech after winning for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23, 2000. Houston won for her song "It's Not Right But It's Okay. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Singer Whitney Houston performs the song "Try It On My Own" during the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGMmore
Singer Whitney Houston performs the song "Try It On My Own" during the "VH1 Divas Duets" concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose for photographers after a meeting with Israeli prime more
Whitney Houston (L) and her husband Bobby Brown pose for photographers after a meeting with Israeli prime minister Ariel Sharon in Jerusalem May 27, 2003. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen
American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee durinmore
American pop diva Whitney Houston emerges from the waters of the River Jordan near the Sea of Galilee during a Holy Land pilgrimage on May 29, 2003. Houston is in Israel with her husband, rhythm and blues singer Bobby Brown, to visit friends and family among the Black Hebrews, an African-American community that moved to Israel in 1969. REUTERS/Ygal Levi
Whitney Houston performs in Shanghai in this picture taken July 22, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos
Whitney Houston performs in Shanghai in this picture taken July 22, 2004. REUTERS/China Photos
Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diariemore
Singer and actress Whitney Houston (C), a producer on the family comedy motion picture "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," poses with her husband, singer Bobby Brown (R) and their daughter Bobbi (L) as they arrive for the premiere of the film at Disneyland in Anaheim, California August 7, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Whitney Houston performs during the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevadamore
Whitney Houston performs during the World Music Awards at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada as a tribute to music mogul Clive Davis, who received the Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry Award, September 15, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
A clear Lucite Schimmel grand piano once owned by Whitney Houston is up for auction at a warehouse in Irvinmore
A clear Lucite Schimmel grand piano once owned by Whitney Houston is up for auction at a warehouse in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. Houston, one of the most celebrated pop stars of the 1980s and '90s, was ordered by the New Jersey Superior Court to sell off clothes, instruments and sound equipment to pay a debt to a warehouse storing the items. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Jon Recor, a longtime fan of Whitney Houston, travelled from Montreal to bid on items once owned and worn bmore
Jon Recor, a longtime fan of Whitney Houston, travelled from Montreal to bid on items once owned and worn by the pop singer and actress at an auction in Irvington, New Jersey, January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky
Whitney Houston (R), Al Gore (L) and Clive Davis (C) attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hilmore
Whitney Houston (R), Al Gore (L) and Clive Davis (C) attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9more
Singer Whitney Houston gestures at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, California February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in more
Whitney Houston bows after performing "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hillmore
Whitney Houston attends the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring Damore
Whitney Houston performs at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen held in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the deamore
People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. Houston, whose soaring voice lifted her to the top of the pop music world but whose personal decline was fueled by years of drug use, died on Saturday afternoon in a Beverly Hills hotel room. She was 48. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the cornmore
L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annumore
Jennifer Hudson performs "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen inmore
Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
Elle Style Awards
Highlights from the annual awards show in London.
NY street fashion combos
Breaking down the outfits outside NY Fashion Week.
Night at the Grammys
A look at the winners, the nominees and the performances at the Grammy Awards.
Ladies in red
Celebs walk the runway to raise cash for healthy hearts.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.