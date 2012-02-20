版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 04:45 BJT

Remembering Whitney

<p>Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Fans wait for the hearse carrying the late singer Whitney Houston to the Whigham Funeral Home from the New Hope Baptist Church after her funeral service, in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. Image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 30
<p>Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop sinmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Donna Wesolowski of New Jersey throws a bouquet of flowers on the hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 30
<p>A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Cmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A fan cries as she watches the funeral service of the late singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, on tv in New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 30
<p>Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes follomore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Fans wave and take pictures as the hearse carrying the body of the late singer Whitney Houston passes following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 30
<p>A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersemore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A sign expresses remembrance of late singer Whitney Houston outside a flower shop in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
5 / 30
<p>Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display imore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Fuquan Wright affixes a microphone near a mannequin of singer Whitney Houston as part of a window display in a flower shop honoring Houston in East Orange, New Jersey February 18, 2012. Funeral services for the singer were held in nearby Newark. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
6 / 30
<p>Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a telmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Terri Carruthers of Newark listens to the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston next to a television truck as she stands with other fans of Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 30
<p>Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Churchmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Mourners embrace following the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 30
<p>Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at thmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Pall-bearers carry the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston to a hearse following her funeral service at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 30
<p>Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Mustafa Bey gets his haircut from barber Habib Ahad at "A Whole Nu Look" barbershop near Whitney Houston's funeral at Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 30
<p>Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Members of the media stand on Sussex Street near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston was to take place, in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 30
<p>Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptimore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Reverend Jesse Jackson arrives for the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 30
<p>A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hopemore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A fan holds up pictures of late singer Whitney Houston as a hearse carrying her casket drives from New Hope Baptist Church to Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 30
<p>The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her bumore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

The hearse that carries the casket of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at Fairview Cemetery before her burial the day after her funeral, in Westfield Township, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 30
<p>A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the lamore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A bouquet of flowers is left on a sidewalk beneath a police barricade during the funeral service for the late singer Whitney Houston near the New Hope Baptist Church where the funeral service was taking place in Newark, New Jersey, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 30
<p>Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Imamore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Singer Yolanda Adams performs during a tribute to the late Whitney Houston during the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, California February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 30
<p>A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A television reporter reports from the entrance to the Fairview Cemetary in Westfield, New Jersey February 16, 2012 where it is believed the late singer Whitney Houston will be buried following her funeral, according to celebrity websites. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 30
<p>People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral semore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

People leave flowers and balloons at the entrance of Whigham Funeral Home, which is handling the funeral service of pop singer Whitney Houston, in Newark, New Jersey February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 30
<p>A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A Filipino fan writes a message on a tribute wall for late American singer-actress Whitney Houston that is displayed inside a mall in Manila February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
19 / 30
<p>A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorimore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A woman leaves a candle outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, where a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston is growing February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 30
<p>A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hopemore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A message hangs on a fence in a makeshift memorial for the late singer Whitney Houston outside The New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 30
<p>Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Fans gather as a vehicle believed to be carrying the body of pop singer Whitney Houston arrives at the Whigham funeral home in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
22 / 30
<p>A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano</p>

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston more

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A woman holds a candle outside a funeral home where the hearse carrying the body of singer Whitney Houston arrived in Newark, New Jersey February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
23 / 30
<p>Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston amore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
24 / 30
<p>Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Bmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Stylist Wan Ali (R) tends to flowers at a makeshift memorial to singer Whitney Houston on a corner of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
25 / 30
<p>L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the cornmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

L'tanya Smith and Ronald Malone of Los Angeles embrace as people gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
26 / 30
<p>People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the deamore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevard to mourn the death of singer Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Close
27 / 30
<p>A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport inmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

A private jet thought to be carrying the body of Whitney Houston to New Jersey, departs Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
28 / 30
<p>Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Bmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Singer Alicia Keys hugs another guest during the 2012 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 30
<p>Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen inmore

2012年 2月 21日 星期二

Members of the audience applaud as singer Whitney Houston, who died recently, is shown on a video screen in a 1994 Grammy performance during the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Backstage in NY

Backstage in NY

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐