Elle Style Awards
British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Stymore
British singer and television presenter Cheryl Cole poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Febrmore
British actress Emma Watson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Fmore
British actress Thandie Newton poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London more
Danish model Helena Christensen poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards more
British television presenter Lisa Snowdon poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in Lmore
British fashion designer Henry Holland poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for more
British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and her husband Richard James pose for photographers as they arrive for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Femore
British actress Minnie Driver poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Febmore
Swedish actress Noomi Rapace poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14more
Actress Blake Lively poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Femore
British singer Geri Halliwell poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in Londonmore
Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. Rmore
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. more
Pixie Geldof poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in Londomore
Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Februarmore
Actress Gillian Anderson poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Februarymore
Actress Christina Ricci poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 1more
Actress Naomie Harris poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in Lonmore
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood poses for photographers as he arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London more
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 1more
Singer Florence Welch poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London Februarmore
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London Femore
Designer Sarah Burton and model Naomi Campbell pose for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 1more
Actress MyAnna Buring poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 201more
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTmore
Actress Jessica Chastain poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. Rmore
Actress Christina Hendricks poses for photographers at the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. Rmore
Tali Lennox poses for photographers as she arrives for the Elle Style Awards in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
下一个
NY street fashion combos
Breaking down the outfits outside NY Fashion Week.
Night at the Grammys
A look at the winners, the nominees and the performances at the Grammy Awards.
Ladies in red
Celebs walk the runway to raise cash for healthy hearts.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.