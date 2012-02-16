版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 03:20 BJT

Spotted at NY Fashion Week

<p>Socialite Tinsley Mortimer looks at a model presenting a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Socialite Tinsley Mortimer looks at a model presenting a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012more

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Socialite Tinsley Mortimer looks at a model presenting a creation from the Custo Barcelona Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Actress Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during Nmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Leighton Meester smiles before a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 30
<p>Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sit in the front row during the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sit in the front row during the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collectimore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Twin sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen sit in the front row during the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 30
<p>Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso watch a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso watch a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso watch a presentation of the Naeem Khan Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actress Jessica Alba watches the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Jessica Alba watches the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Weekmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Jessica Alba watches the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
5 / 30
<p>(L-R) Ivanka Trump, actress Kristin Cavallari, a guest, Mary Alice Stephenson and TV personality Star Jones look on during a presentation of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

(L-R) Ivanka Trump, actress Kristin Cavallari, a guest, Mary Alice Stephenson and TV personality Star Jonesmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

(L-R) Ivanka Trump, actress Kristin Cavallari, a guest, Mary Alice Stephenson and TV personality Star Jones look on during a presentation of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
6 / 30
<p>Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis plamore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
7 / 30
<p>New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection dumore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

New York Times photographer, Bill Cunningham, photographs the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
8 / 30
<p>Actor Stanley Tucci watches the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actor Stanley Tucci watches the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Weemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actor Stanley Tucci watches the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
9 / 30
<p>Actress Ahna O'Reilly attends the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Actress Ahna O'Reilly attends the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, Februmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Ahna O'Reilly attends the Reem Acra Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
10 / 30
<p>Actors Kelley Rutherford and Matthew Settle arrive for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actors Kelley Rutherford and Matthew Settle arrive for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection durinmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actors Kelley Rutherford and Matthew Settle arrive for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 30
<p>Actress and model Stacy Keibler attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur </p>

Actress and model Stacy Keibler attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Wemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress and model Stacy Keibler attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
12 / 30
<p>Arianna Huffington, editor in chief of Huffington Post, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Arianna Huffington, editor in chief of Huffington Post, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 colmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Arianna Huffington, editor in chief of Huffington Post, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 30
<p>Actress Molly Sims, who is five months pregnant, arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Molly Sims, who is five months pregnant, arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg show during New Yorkmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Molly Sims, who is five months pregnant, arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
14 / 30
<p>Actress and musician Taylor Momsen attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

Actress and musician Taylor Momsen attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashionmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress and musician Taylor Momsen attends the Marchesa Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Close
15 / 30
<p>Actress Renee Zellweger watches a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Renee Zellweger watches a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New Yorkmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Renee Zellweger watches a presentation of the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 30
<p>Actress Kristin Chenoweth greets designer Naeem Khan before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Kristin Chenoweth greets designer Naeem Khan before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collectimore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Kristin Chenoweth greets designer Naeem Khan before a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 30
<p>Tennis player Maria Sharapova arrives for the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Tennis player Maria Sharapova arrives for the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York more

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Tennis player Maria Sharapova arrives for the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 30
<p>Style editor of the "Today Show", Bobbie Thomas, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Style editor of the "Today Show", Bobbie Thomas, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collectionmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Style editor of the "Today Show", Bobbie Thomas, arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
19 / 30
<p>Actresses Allie Gonino and Alexandra Chando (R) pose for a photograph before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Actresses Allie Gonino and Alexandra Chando (R) pose for a photograph before a showing of the Pamella Rolanmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actresses Allie Gonino and Alexandra Chando (R) pose for a photograph before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
20 / 30
<p>Model Petra Nemcova poses before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Model Petra Nemcova poses before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New Yorkmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Model Petra Nemcova poses before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 30
<p>Barry Diller, chairman of IAC, broadcast journalist Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC, broadcast journalist Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend tmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC, broadcast journalist Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
22 / 30
<p>Television host Maria Menounos presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Television host Maria Menounos presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show dmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Television host Maria Menounos presents a creation at the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
23 / 30
<p>Sportscaster Erin Andrews and actress Angela Simmons pose for photographs before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Sportscaster Erin Andrews and actress Angela Simmons pose for photographs before a showing of the Pamella Rmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Sportscaster Erin Andrews and actress Angela Simmons pose for photographs before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
24 / 30
<p>(L-R) Actress Kristin Cavallari, designer Dennis Basso and actress Joan Rivers pose for photographs backstage before a showing of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

(L-R) Actress Kristin Cavallari, designer Dennis Basso and actress Joan Rivers pose for photographs backstamore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

(L-R) Actress Kristin Cavallari, designer Dennis Basso and actress Joan Rivers pose for photographs backstage before a showing of the Dennis Basso Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
25 / 30
<p>Actress Kelly Osborne arrives for the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actress Kelly Osborne arrives for the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Wemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actress Kelly Osborne arrives for the J. Mendel Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
26 / 30
<p>Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Universe Leila Lopes of Angola pose before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Universe Leila Lopes of Angola posmore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Miss Teen USA Danielle Doty (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (R) and Miss Universe Leila Lopes of Angola pose before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Actor Kellan Lutz arrives before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Actor Kellan Lutz arrives before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week,more

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Actor Kellan Lutz arrives before the Lacoste Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
28 / 30
<p>Model Tyson Beckford arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Model Tyson Beckford arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Model Tyson Beckford arrives for the Nanette Lepore Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
29 / 30
<p>Model Adriana Lima and designer Donna Karen are seen before the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

Model Adriana Lima and designer Donna Karen are seen before the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collemore

2012年 2月 17日 星期五

Model Adriana Lima and designer Donna Karen are seen before the Donna Karen New York Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Berlinale red carpet

Berlinale red carpet

下一个

Berlinale red carpet

Berlinale red carpet

Red carpet fashion at the Berlin film festival.

2012年 2月 15日
Whitney Houston: 1963 - 2012

Whitney Houston: 1963 - 2012

The life and career of the famed music legend.

2012年 2月 15日
Elle Style Awards

Elle Style Awards

Highlights from the annual awards show in London.

2012年 2月 15日
NY street fashion combos

NY street fashion combos

Breaking down the outfits outside NY Fashion Week.

2012年 2月 14日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐