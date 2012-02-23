版本:
2012年 2月 23日

London Fashion Week

<p>Make-up is applied to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives at number 10 Downing Street for a reception hosted by the wife of Britain's Prime Minister, David Cameron, Samantha, during London Fashion Week, in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Gabriella Douglass, the look-alike of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) and Hannah Williams, the look-alike of Catherine's younger sister Pippa Middleton, pose for a photo with designer Philip Colbert during London Fashion Week, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Vogue editor Anna Wintour and actress Salma Hayek watch the presentation of the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations on a runway of dried leaves at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Shoes are fitted to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Antoni &amp; Alison 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model gestures after the Claire Andrew 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents creation at the Mulberry 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation on a runway of dried leaves at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation from the Mary Katrantzou 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Television presenter Alexa Chung poses for photographers as she arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>British actress Jaime Winstone and a model present creations at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Issa 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>The editor of U.S. Vogue Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer arrive at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Pixie Lott and Peaches Geldof pose for photographers before the presentation of the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives at the Burberry 2012 Autumn/Winter womenswear collection show during London Fashion Week in London, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model, with a hairclip attached to a card showing part of the London Underground map, has her makeup applied backstage before the presentation of the Felder Felder Autumn/Winter 2012 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A wig is put on a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week in London, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Burberry Prorsum 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Fashion stylist Prince Cassius poses outside Somerset House during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>British actress Jaime Winstone presents a creation at the Pam Hogg 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Corrie Nielsen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the House of Holland 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Make-up is applied to a model backstage at the Meadham Kirchoff Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Temperley 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>Models present creations at the Christopher Kane 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the Mulberry 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

<p>A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 2月 23日

