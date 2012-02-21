版本:
BRIT Awards

<p>Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Adele performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Adele gestures after being interrupted by presenter James Corden (R), following her award for best British album of the year during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna reacts after being awarded best international female artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Ed Sheeran speaks as he holds his best British breakthrough award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Damon Albarn performs with his band Blur and a gospel choir during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Rihanna performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Chris Martin performs with his band Coldplay during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Florence Welch performs with her band Florence &amp; The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Florence Welch performs with her band Florence & The Machine during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars speaks as he holds his award for best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Olly Murs performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Ed Sheeran performs during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Bruno Mars speaks after being awarded best international male solo artist during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

George Michael introduces a performance by the band Blur during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Lana Del Rey speaks as she holds her best international breakthrough act award during the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Kylie Minogue arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Rita Ora arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

JLS arrive for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Multiple Grammy Award winner Adele signs autographs as she arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Rihanna arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Plan B gestures as he arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Jessie J arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tinie Tempah arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Noel Gallagher arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Emeli Sande arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

British singer Ed Sheeran arrives for the BRIT Music Awards at the O2 Arena in London February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

