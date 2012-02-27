" /> " />
Oscars red carpet

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

