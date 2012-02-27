Best of the Oscars
French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Octavia Spencer cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Christopher Plummer, accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Presenters Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy play a drinking game where every time they hear Scorcese, they have to drink, on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog introduce a special performance by Cirque Du Soleil. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Presenters Tina Fey and Bradley Cooper on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis prepare to present the Oscar Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist" pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Eizabeth Taylor is shown during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz announce the winner for Best Achievement in Make Up. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bret McKenzie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actresses Melissa McCarthy (2nd R), Ellie Kemper (2nd L), Rose Bryne (R), Wendi McLendon-Covey (L), Maya Rudolph (3rd R) and Kristen Wiig (3rd L) present the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Asghar Farhadi, director of Iranian film "A Separation" is guided off stage after accepting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Brad Pitt, best actor nominee for his role in "Moneyball", and Angelina Jolie arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin kisses Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Ben Stiller and Emma Stone clown around on stage as they present the nominees for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oscar Host Billy Crystal at the beginning of the show. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants", smiles near his girlfriend Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
French Director Michel Hazanavicius accepts the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Whitney Houston is displayed on the screen during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Octavia Spencer is congratulated by best actress nominee Viola Davis after Spencer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Angelina Jolie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on behlaf of Woody Allen. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bret McKenzie, nominated for the original song award for music and lyrics for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", jumps near actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mother Delores Hart, of the short documentary "God Is Bigger Than Elvis," arrives with two unidentified guests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Rock presents the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Director Gore Verbinski holds the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for his work in "Rango". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids," and her husband, Ben Falcone, arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Esperanza Spalding sings a song for the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" from actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actresses Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz present. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Robert Richardson holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Tom Cruise presents the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy accept the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Subject for their film "Saving Face". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for his role in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and his wife Alexandra Edenborough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
William Joyce (2nd L) and Brandon Oldenburg (2nd R), winners of Best Animated Short Film for "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore", celebrate with their awards backstage. Also seen are presenter Ellie Kemper (L) and Wendi McLendon-Covey. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer and "The Help" director Tate Taylor watch as best actor nominee George Clooney gives a kiss to best actress nominee Viola Davis on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar host Billy Crystal talks on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Rob Legato (C), Alex Henning (R), and Ben Grossmann (L) accept the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for their work in the film "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Gwyneth Paltrow grabs the jacket of Robert Downey Jr. before they present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Micahel Douglas presents the Oscar for Best Director to French Director, Michel Hazanavicius, for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Actor Tom Hanks presents an award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall accept the Oscar for Film Editing for their work in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Octavia Spencer, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" speaks to director Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson present the Oscar for Best Original Score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
