Best of the Oscars

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Octavia Spencer cries after winning the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actress Meryl Streep accepts the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Christopher Plummer, accepts the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Producer of "The Artist" Thomas Langmann accepts the Oscar for Best Motion Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Presenters Rose Byrne and Melissa McCarthy play a drinking game where every time they hear Scorcese, they have to drink, on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Muppet characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog introduce a special performance by Cirque Du Soleil. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Presenters Tina Fey and Bradley Cooper on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

French actor Jean Dujardin hugs his co-star Berenice Bejo as director Michel Hazanavicius looks on after he won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis prepare to present the Oscar Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Meryl Streep, Best Actress winner for "The Iron Lady," and French actor Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for "The Artist" pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Eizabeth Taylor is shown during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Presenters Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz announce the winner for Best Achievement in Make Up. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bret McKenzie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Song. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actresses Melissa McCarthy (2nd R), Ellie Kemper (2nd L), Rose Bryne (R), Wendi McLendon-Covey (L), Maya Rudolph (3rd R) and Kristen Wiig (3rd L) present the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Asghar Farhadi, director of Iranian film "A Separation" is guided off stage after accepting the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Brad Pitt, best actor nominee for his role in "Moneyball", and Angelina Jolie arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Best Actor winner Jean Dujardin kisses Uggie the dog after "The Artist" won the for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Ben Stiller and Emma Stone clown around on stage as they present the nominees for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Oscar Host Billy Crystal at the beginning of the show. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants", smiles near his girlfriend Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

French Director Michel Hazanavicius accepts the Oscar for best director for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Esperanza Spalding sings as a portrait of Whitney Houston is displayed on the screen during the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Octavia Spencer is congratulated by best actress nominee Viola Davis after Spencer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie "The Help". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Angelina Jolie accepts the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on behlaf of Woody Allen. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bret McKenzie, nominated for the original song award for music and lyrics for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", jumps near actress Jane Seymour. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Mother Delores Hart, of the short documentary "God Is Bigger Than Elvis," arrives with two unidentified guests. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Chris Rock presents the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Director Gore Verbinski holds the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for his work in "Rango". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids," and her husband, Ben Falcone, arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Esperanza Spalding sings a song for the memorial segment. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

French actor Jean Dujardin accepts the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film "The Artist" from actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actresses Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz present. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Robert Richardson holds the Oscar he won for Achievement in Cinematography for "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Tom Cruise presents the Oscar for Best Picture. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy accept the Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Subject for their film "Saving Face". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Gary Oldman, best actor nominee for his role in "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," and his wife Alexandra Edenborough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

William Joyce (2nd L) and Brandon Oldenburg (2nd R), winners of Best Animated Short Film for "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore", celebrate with their awards backstage. Also seen are presenter Ellie Kemper (L) and Wendi McLendon-Covey. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer and "The Help" director Tate Taylor watch as best actor nominee George Clooney gives a kiss to best actress nominee Viola Davis on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Oscar host Billy Crystal talks on stage. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Rob Legato (C), Alex Henning (R), and Ben Grossmann (L) accept the Oscar for Best Visual Effects for their work in the film "Hugo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Gwyneth Paltrow grabs the jacket of Robert Downey Jr. before they present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Micahel Douglas presents the Oscar for Best Director to French Director, Michel Hazanavicius, for his film "The Artist". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Tom Hanks presents an award. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Cirque Du Soleil perform. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall accept the Oscar for Film Editing for their work in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Octavia Spencer, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for her role in "The Help" speaks to director Steven Spielberg. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Actor Jonah Hill arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 2月 28日 星期二

Penelope Cruz and Owen Wilson present the Oscar for Best Original Score. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

