Hollywood's dark underbelly
A man stands on Hollywood Boulevard as the sun rises near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. When host Billy Crystal's joked during the Oscar's ceremony, "Nothing can take the sting out of the world's economic problems like watching millionaires present each other with golden statues, " he aptly described the enormous gulf between the glamour of the Academy Awards and the lives of some Hollywood residents where the median annual household income is $33,694, according to the L.A. Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A billboard offering testing for sexually-transmitted diseases is seen above an Oscar billboard on the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Richard McFarthing, 62, who is from Oklahoma and homeless, holds up a miniature Oscar statue as he eats a sandwich near the site of the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Deja Vu adult entertainment club is seen on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A homeless man who goes by the name of Super Tweeker shows a ring he says is encrusted with diamonds on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man is treated for an unknown medical problem near the site of the 84th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A person enters a door next to an image of horror movie actor Vincent Price on the security door of a business on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People line up inside a multiple services business that also assists people with tickets for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A man with an unknown medical problem is wheeled to an ambulance past Jay Netka, a Hollywood superhero impersonator who is wearing a costume that he made of Bumble Bee, near the site of the 84th Oscars in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Homeless men sitting on Hollywood Walk of Fame stars on Hollywood Boulevard beg for money to buy beer in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
The El Capitan Theatre, across the street from the site of the 84th Academy Awards, is reflected in graffiti-covered windows in Hollywood, California early February 21, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Clarence Witzel, a homeless man, begs for money to buy marijuana on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California late February 20, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A portion of Hollywood Boulevard is closed for the annual Academy Awards as crews build the red carpet arrival area in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker power washes the sidewalk in the pre-dawn hours on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A women walks with her belongings under the Hollywood sign and across Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man wearing women's clothing walks down Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Store front metal doors on Hollywood boulevard depict the image of film director Alfred Hitchcock as a man in a wheelchair sips on a drink in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Hollywood street sign hangs from an intersection lights along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Scientology building is shown along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A pedestrian walks past pictures of original Star Trek actors Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner painted onto store front security gates on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man sleeps in a doorway in the early morning hours along Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A wig store shows off its products in a store front window on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A homeless man makes his way down Hollywood Boulevard before sunrise in Hollywood, California February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake