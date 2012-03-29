版本:
中国

Style file

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Naya Rivera arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
1 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Alicia Keys poses during a photocall before the Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Alicia Keys poses during a photocall before the Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel during Paris fashion week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
2 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the 23rd annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) Media Awards in New York March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel (L) and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel (L) and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, California March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Italian actress Ornella Muti (R) and Russian fashion designer Slava Zaitsev (C) watch a show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Italian actress Ornella Muti (R) and Russian fashion designer Slava Zaitsev (C) watch a show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
5 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Rihanna poses for a photograph at a media viewing to promote the film 'Battleship', at a hotel in central London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
6 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Model Brooklyn Decker poses for a photograph at a photocall to promote the film 'Battleship', in a hotel in central London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Model Brooklyn Decker poses for a photograph at a photocall to promote the film 'Battleship', in a hotel in central London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

Close
7 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Nicole Scherzinger, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, arrives at the Albert Park circuit before the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Nicole Scherzinger, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, arrives at the Albert Park circuit before the Australian F1 Grand Prix in Melbourne March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
8 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum poses at the premiere of "21 Jump Street" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum poses at the premiere of "21 Jump Street" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Cast member Emily Blunt poses at the premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" at the Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Cast member Emily Blunt poses at the premiere of "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen" at the Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Japanese-Argentine model Jessica Michibata, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain, walks in the paddock area after the qualifying session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Japanese-Argentine model Jessica Michibata, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain, walks in the paddock area after the qualifying session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
11 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress, and the evening's co-host, Victoria Justice, poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary film "Bully" in Hollywood March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress, and the evening's co-host, Victoria Justice, poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary film "Bully" in Hollywood March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
12 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit to Leicester, central England March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles during a visit to Leicester, central England March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
13 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Kate Winslet poses for photographers as she arrives at the world premiere of "Titanic 3D" at the Royal Albert Hall in London March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
14 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A woman poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A woman poses in her hat on Ladies Day, the second day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Cast member Mena Suvari poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Cast member Mena Suvari poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Britain's Zara Phillips smiles as she chats with friends in the parade ring during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Britain's Zara Phillips smiles as she chats with friends in the parade ring during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet for the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Singer Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet for the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
18 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Actress Lindsay Lohan smiles during a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

Close
19 / 20
2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A dancer wears pearl decorated shoes as she takes a break while ballroom dancers compete during the Arthur Murray International 2012 World Dance-O-Rama in New York City, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
20 / 20

Style file

Style file 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »