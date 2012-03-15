版本:
Profile: Charlize Theron

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the 2012 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Charlize Theron watches the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Actress Charlize Theron watches the match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men's final at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Actress Charlize Theron greets an unidentified man during the match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Actress Charlize Theron greets an unidentified man during the match between Rafael Nadal and Fernando Verdasco at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Actress Charlize Theron sits on courtside during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Charlize Theron sits on courtside during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>South African actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

South African actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress and Oscars presenter Charlize Theron arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke (R) holds up a slip of paper carrying the name France as South African actress Charlize Theron and English soccer player David Beckham (L) react during the 2010 World Cup draw, in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke (R) holds up a slip of paper carrying the name France as South African actress Charlize Theron and English soccer player David Beckham (L) react during the 2010 World Cup draw, in Cape Town December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>South African actress Charlize Theron (L) laughs with her mom Gerda as she arrives for the premiere party of the film "The Burning Plain" in Los Angeles, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) laughs with her mom Gerda as she arrives for the premiere party of the film "The Burning Plain" in Los Angeles, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Charlize Theron holds up a Chelsea jersey before Chelsea's match against Inter Milan during their World Football Challenge soccer match in Pasadena, California, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Charlize Theron holds up a Chelsea jersey before Chelsea's match against Inter Milan during their World Football Challenge soccer match in Pasadena, California, July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

South African actress Charlize Theron arrives for the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>South African actress Charlize Theron signs autographs as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

South African actress Charlize Theron signs autographs as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>South African actress Charlize Theron (L) kisses Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson as Theron takes the stage to be roasted and honored as Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

South African actress Charlize Theron (L) kisses Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson as Theron takes the stage to be roasted and honored as Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>South African actress Charlize Theron (C) pokes Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson (L) during the Hasty Pudding Thearicals parade through Harvard Square with Theatricals president Evan Eachus (R) at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. Theron was later honored as the Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

South African actress Charlize Theron (C) pokes Hasty Pudding Theatricals vice president David Andersson (L) during the Hasty Pudding Thearicals parade through Harvard Square with Theatricals president Evan Eachus (R) at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 7, 2008. Theron was later honored as the Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron arrives at Cinema Palace in Venice September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

South Africa-born actress Charlize Theron arrives at Cinema Palace in Venice September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Actress Charlize Theron (L) and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck smile at the 79th Academy Awards Foreign Language Film Award reception at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Charlize Theron (L) and German director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck smile at the 79th Academy Awards Foreign Language Film Award reception at the Samuel Goldwyn theater in Beverly Hills, California February 23, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Charlize Theron bows to the audience as she accepts the Vanguard award at the 17th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Charlize Theron bows to the audience as she accepts the Vanguard award at the 17th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California April 8, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Charlize Theron is interviewed as she arrives for the premiere of her new film 'North Country' in Hollywood October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Actress Charlize Theron is interviewed as she arrives for the premiere of her new film 'North Country' in Hollywood October 10, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Actress Charlize Theron (R) from South Africa takes a picture with fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, September 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

Actress Charlize Theron (R) from South Africa takes a picture with fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, September 29, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

<p>Actress Charlize Theron (R) reacts next to Johnny Grant, honorary mayor of Hollywood, upon seeing her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 29, 2005. Theron, whose forthcoming film is the drama "North Country," received the 2,291st star on the Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

Actress Charlize Theron (R) reacts next to Johnny Grant, honorary mayor of Hollywood, upon seeing her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 29, 2005. Theron, whose forthcoming film is the drama "North Country," received the 2,291st star on the Walk of Fame. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

<p>Oscar-winning South African actress Charlize Theron arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2004. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Oscar-winning South African actress Charlize Theron arrives on the red carpet for the awards ceremony at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 22, 2004. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Oscar winning South African actress Charlize Theron weeps at her meeting with former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) during her visits to the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton Johannesburg March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya</p>

Oscar winning South African actress Charlize Theron weeps at her meeting with former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) during her visits to the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton Johannesburg March 11, 2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

<p>Actress Charlize Theron holds her Oscar Statue at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. Theron won the best actress award for her role in the film 'Monster.' REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Actress Charlize Theron holds her Oscar Statue at the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. Theron won the best actress award for her role in the film 'Monster.' REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Actress Charlize Theron (L), of South Africa stands with presenter, actor Adrien Brody after winning the Oscar for best actress during the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Actress Charlize Theron (L), of South Africa stands with presenter, actor Adrien Brody after winning the Oscar for best actress during the 76th annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

<p>Actress Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend arrive for the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

Actress Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend arrive for the 76th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Shaun Best

