2012年 3月 22日

Celebrity style: Jennifer Lopez

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012.

2012年 3月 22日

Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the televismore

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez gestures on stage after being announced as one the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012.

2012年 3月 22日

Actress and recording artist Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.

2012年 3月 22日

Singer Jennifer Lopez poses backstage after winning the Favorite Latin Music Artist award at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010.

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives for the British premiere of her film "The Back-Up Plan" at Leicester Square in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011.

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the BAFTA Brits to Watch event in Los Angeles, California July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebmore

2012年 3月 22日

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazmore

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez speaks as she accepts a Woman of the Year award during the 21st annual Glamour Magazine Women of the Year award ceremony in New York November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010.

2012年 3月 22日

Singer Jennifer Lopez (C) poses on the red carpet at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the more

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009.

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 66th annual Golden Globe awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez poses in front of an Oscar statue at the 73rd annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium March 25, 2001 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011.

2012年 3月 22日

Judge Jennifer Lopez poses as she arrives for the 10th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Fox Searchlight 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

<p>Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez poses for at the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California March 23, 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000.

2012年 3月 22日

Presenter and nominee Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert &amp; Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring </p>

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2010 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit Concert & Awards Ceremony at The Apollo Theater in New York, June 14, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring

<p>Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003.

2012年 3月 22日

Actress Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Mann National Theatre in Westwood for the premiere of her new movie "Gigli, July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006.

2012年 3月 22日

Jennifer Lopez arrives for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2006/07 women's collections show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

