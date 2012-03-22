版本:
图片 | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 01:40 BJT

Celebrity sightings

<p>Muppet character Sweetums holds a commemorative plaque as he lies beside the newly unveiled Muppets star as other Mupetts Animal,Pepe, Miss Piggy, Fozzie and Gonzo and Kermit and Walter take part in ceremonies honoring the Muppets in Hollywood, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Part owners of the Philadelphia 76ers entertainers Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith react during a game between the Miami Heat and the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Russell Brand is pictured in a booking photo released by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on March 15, 2012. An arrest warrant for Brand was issued in New Orleans after a photographer accused the comedian and actor of grabbing his iPhone and tossing it through a window. REUTERS/Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Jennifer Lawrence poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at the Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Members of One Direction pose after performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actor Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin try to find their correct seats as they attend the men's semi-final match at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actors from the show "Mad Men": Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka, January Jones, and John Slattery smile while visiting the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Heidi Klum performs during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actress Maria Menounos and "Dancing With the Stars" pro Derek Hough sit courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Model and wife of Andy Roddick, Brooklyn Decker (L), talks with fellow model Christine Teigen as singer John Legend looks on, at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Lenny Kravitz talks to Nicole Scherzinger, girlfriend of McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, during the second practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brandon Malone </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Miley Cyrus poses at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Cast members Jason Biggs, Eddie Kaye Thomas and John Cho pose at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actors James Denton and Kyle MacLachlan perform onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>President Obama is introduced by entertainer Tyler Perry before he speaks in Atlanta, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actress Kristen Bell and actor Don Cheadle perform onstage during the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Cast member Donald Sutherland signs autographs at the premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actress Meryl Streep arrives for a screening of the film "Bully" at The Paley Center for Media in New York, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Cast member Mena Suvari poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>British model Lily Cole arrives at a reception for Britain's Prince Harry at Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio De Janeiro, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actress Molly Sims arrives at the UNICEF Playlist with the A-List karaoke benefit event at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Cast member Alyson Hannigan poses at the premiere of "American Reunion" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding performs during Starbucks' Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actress Julia Roberts arrives at the Hollywood world premiere of "Mirror Mirror" in Los Angeles, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Musician Seal kisses his daughter Leni as they watch the Boston Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actor Michael Madsen is pictured in this Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking photograph taken March 9, 2012. Madsen was arrested at a home in Malibu on suspicion of cruelty to a child involving his teenage son. His son was not injured, according to Sheriff's officials. REUTERS/Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Actor George Clooney is arrested for civil disobedience after protesting at the Sudan Embassy in Washington, March 16, 2012. Clooney was protesting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Sudan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Jason Russell, co-founder of non-profit Invisible Children and director of "Kony 2012" viral video campaign, poses in New York, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Singer Gwen Stefani gets a treat from her son Kingston Rossdale as they sit in a stadium suite during the quarter-final match between Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro at the Indian Wells ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

<p>Rock bands Kiss (from L-R) Tommy Thayer, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley and Motley Crue (from R-L) Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx and Vince Neil pose at a news conference to announce the Kiss, Motley Crue: The Tour in Hollywood, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 3月 23日 星期五

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

