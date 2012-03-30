版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 22:45 BJT

China fashion week

<p>A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at Chinamore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
1 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashionmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Weemore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Weemore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashionmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
6 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Weemore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 30
<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 201more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 20more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 30
<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week imore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijingmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
13 / 30
<p>Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week imore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Weemore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 201more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Weemore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation at the 2012 China Knitwear Fashion design contest show during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashimore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by graduate students for the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
20 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
21 / 30
<p>Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashionmore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
22 / 30
<p>Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing Mamore

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
23 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 20more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
24 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
25 / 30
<p>Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 201more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

Models present creations by U.S. fashion label KangaROOS during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
26 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
27 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Pulaimu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 28, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
28 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label OudiFu during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
29 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27,more

2012年 3月 30日 星期五

A model presents a creation by Chinese fashion label Doveral during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Style file

Style file

下一个

Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

2012年 3月 30日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 3月 30日
GLAAD awards

GLAAD awards

The producers of the new TV musical drama series "Smash" were honored by gay and lesbian watchdog group GLAAD at a gala that highlighted gay marriage and...

2012年 3月 27日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 3月 23日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐