图片 | 2012年 4月 3日 星期二 00:35 BJT

Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

2012年 4月 3日 星期二

