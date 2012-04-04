版本:
Celebrity sightings

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Taylor Swift talks to actress Selena Gomez at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Taylor Swift talks to actress Selena Gomez at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Katy Perry performs at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Chris Colfer and model Heidi Klum stand on stage after being slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Television personality and emcee Ross Mathews introduces singer Macy Gray at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly HIlls, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Television personality and emcee Ross Mathews introduces singer Macy Gray at "The Advocate 45th" celebrating the magazine's 45 years of publication in Beverly HIlls, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Taylor Swift accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Cast member and model Brooklyn Decker shakes hands with a fan at a world premiere event for the film "Battleship" in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Cast member and model Brooklyn Decker shakes hands with a fan at a world premiere event for the film "Battleship" in Tokyo, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Channing Tatum and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Channing Tatum and his wife, actress Jenna Dewan perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr pose at a media event to promote the new Victoria's Secret 2012 Swim Collection in Beverly Hills, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Miranda Lambert performs "Over You" at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Evanna Lynch poses at the opening of the Warner Brothers Studio Tour- The Making of Harry Potter near Watford north London, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Evanna Lynch poses at the opening of the Warner Brothers Studio Tour- The Making of Harry Potter near Watford north London, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Nicki Minaj greets fans on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Nicki Minaj greets fans on stage at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Jon Stewart speaks during the closing session of the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting at George Washington University in Washington, DC, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Jon Stewart speaks during the closing session of the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting at George Washington University in Washington, DC, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Kleponis

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Blake Shelton does his "shock face" as accepts the award for male vocalist of the year from Taylor Swift (R) at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Lindsay Lohan departs a hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Channing Tatum and musician Sir Elton John perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actor Channing Tatum and musician Sir Elton John perform during the benefit show "Songs From the Silver Screen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Carnegie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Chris Rock announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Chris Rock announce the Favorite Movie Actress award at Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the benefit "Songs From the Silverscreen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Caregie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs during the benefit "Songs From the Silverscreen" to raise funds for The Rainforest Trust at Caregie Hall in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Toby Keith performs "Red Solo Cup" amid the audience at the 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Soccer player David Beckham (L) and his son Romeo (R) attend the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER)

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Soccer player David Beckham (L) and his son Romeo (R) attend the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in Los Angeles April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ICE HOCKEY ENTERTAINMENT SOCCER)

