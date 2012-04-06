Week in fashion
Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing
Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012.
Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012.
A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Contestants take part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week
Contestants take part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A contestant takes part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week
A contestant takes part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation at the 1st Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 29, 2012.
A model presents a creation at the 1st Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing
A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model looks at her iPad backstage before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during
A model looks at her iPad backstage before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model rehearses before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week
A model rehearses before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee