图片 | 2012年 4月 7日 星期六 02:15 BJT

Week in fashion

<p>Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

2012年 4月 7日 星期六

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

<p>Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

<p>Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

<p>Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov </p>

<p>Contestants take part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A contestant takes part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the 1st Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A model looks at her iPad backstage before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A model rehearses before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

