Style file
Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening more
Singer Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for Frencmore
A model presents a creation by designer Bill Gaytten as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 collection for French fashion house Dior in Shanghai April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern more
Anna Beyger-Pasternak poses for a picture on Ladies Day during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New Yormore
Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum ofmore
Melania Trump, wife of real estate magnate Donald Trump, poses as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Edmore
American socialite Paris Hilton exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERSmore
U.S. singer Nicole Scherzinger arrives for the premiere of Men in Black III in London May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Vilmore
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2,more
Actress Mila Kunis arrives at Spike TV's 6th annual "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mariomore
Actress Christina Ricci (R) arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee more
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (L) leave after a thanksgiving service to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London June 5, 2012. Four days of nationwide celebrations during which millions of people have turned out to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee conclude on Tuesday with a church service and carriage procession through central London. Also in the picture is Prince Edward (C). REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)more
Actress and designer Ashley Olsen arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Molmore
Socialite Paris Hilton arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awmore
Actress Dakota Fanning arrives to attend the 2012 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards in New York June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection shmore
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chimore
Cast member Jennifer Lopez poses at the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Molosmore
Actress Jessica Biel arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 201more
Singer Kellie Pickler speaks on stage during the 2012 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in Lmore
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a Diamond Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 inmore
A model presents a creation from Alexandre Herchcovitch's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012/2013 in Rio de Janeiro May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
下一个
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Watching Miley grow up
Miley Cyrus: from Hannah Montana to bride-to-be.
Jubilee concert
A star-studded lineup serenaded Queen Elizabeth and huge crowds at a concert outside Buckingham Palace during Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark her 60-year...
MTV Movie Awards
The red carpet and highlights from the show.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.