Coachella comes alive
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April more
People dance at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Californimore
Snoop Dogg smokes while performing at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California Aprmore
Dr. Dre (L) and Snoop Dogg perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Californimore
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Californimore
Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Cmore
People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance on the final day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15more
People dance on the final day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People look on as a couple performs acrobatic moves to music at the Do Lab at the Coachella Valley Music anmore
People look on as a couple performs acrobatic moves to music at the Do Lab at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUmore
People dance at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Alex Turner performs with the Arctic Monkeys at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calimore
Alex Turner performs with the Arctic Monkeys at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Hannah Hooper (L) performs with Grouplove at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Califormore
Hannah Hooper (L) performs with Grouplove at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California Amore
Jarvis Cocker (L) performs with Pulp at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Fans watch the Arctic Monkeys perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California more
Fans watch the Arctic Monkeys perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Cedric Bixler-Zavala (L) stands on the bass drum as he performs with At The Drive-In at the Coachella Vallemore
Cedric Bixler-Zavala (L) stands on the bass drum as he performs with At The Drive-In at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Gotye performs at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. more
Gotye performs at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A technician climbs the rigging above the Coachella Stage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
A technician climbs the rigging above the Coachella Stage at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman crowd surfs across dancers at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Inmore
A woman crowd surfs across dancers at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Actor David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Califmore
Actor David Hasselhoff shows the peace sign at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A Ghana flag is waved as fans watch Jimmy Cliff perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in more
A Ghana flag is waved as fans watch Jimmy Cliff perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
People dance under water sprayed from hoses at the Do Lab at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
A couple dances as they are hosed with water at the Do Lab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festimore
A couple dances as they are hosed with water at the Do Lab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 13, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Band founder Justin Vernon performs with Bon Iver at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio,more
Band founder Justin Vernon performs with Bon Iver at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Thom Yorke performs with Radiohead at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California Aprmore
Thom Yorke performs with Radiohead at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
Lights crisscross the sky over the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California Aprilmore
Lights crisscross the sky over the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 14, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew
下一个
Brangelina to wed
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are engaged to marry, ending a fevered, seven-year celebrity media dance over whether they will ever say "I do."
Supermodels: Then and now
The world's top models from their early days to now.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.