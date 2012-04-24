版本:
中国

Tribeca snapshots

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

The outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse is lit for a Vanity Fair party marking the beginning of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

The outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse is lit for a Vanity Fair party marking the beginning of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor and director James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" at the SVA Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor and director James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" at the SVA Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Cast member Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Cast member Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
8 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
9 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Wendi Deng, wife of News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Wendi Deng, wife of News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A worker smokes in a field of light bulbs as he prepares for a Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A worker smokes in a field of light bulbs as he prepares for a Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Kyle MacLachlan arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Kyle MacLachlan arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Designer Tory Burch arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Designer Tory Burch arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Executive producer Will Arnett arrives for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Executive producer Will Arnett arrives for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
19 / 20
2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Chris Colfer arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Actor Chris Colfer arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
20 / 20

Tribeca snapshots

Tribeca snapshots 分享
重新播放
下一个

Vertical fashion show

Vertical fashion show
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »