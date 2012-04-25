Beyonce: Most beautiful woman
Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's more
Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" atmore
Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce hugs a girl during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New Yomore
Beyonce hugs a girl during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshokmore
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011more
Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucamore
Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011more
Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Beyonce performs during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Johmore
Beyonce performs during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Beyonce Knowles sits courtside while attending the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20more
Beyonce Knowles sits courtside while attending the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010.more
Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Beyonce performs during a concert in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 18, 2010. REUTERmore
Beyonce performs during a concert in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat more
Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REmore
Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuonimore
Beyonce arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce Knowles watches the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Confmore
Beyonce Knowles watches the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Beyonce performs during a concert in Lima February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andina/Handout
Beyonce performs during a concert in Lima February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andina/Handout
Beyonce performs at the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs at the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce celebrates with the trophy for 'Best Song' during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin Novembermore
Beyonce celebrates with the trophy for 'Best Song' during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Photographers Name
Beyonce performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarzmore
Beyonce performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Beyonce enters a stage during a promotional event for Japanese fashion brand Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo Octomore
Beyonce enters a stage during a promotional event for Japanese fashion brand Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Beyonce performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2008. REUTEmore
Beyonce performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce Knowles performs during her Japan tour in Nagoya, central Japan April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato<more
Beyonce Knowles performs during her Japan tour in Nagoya, central Japan April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Beyonce Knowles performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Beyonce Knowles performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzumore
Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni