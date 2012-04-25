版本:
中国
2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

<p>Jay-Z and Beyonce attend the match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Rafael Nadal of Spain in the men's final of the U.S. Open in New York, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

<p>Beyonce, who announced her pregnancy earlier in the day, rubs her stomach after performing "Love On Top" at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce hugs a girl during an event to debut her newest fragrance, Beyonce Pulse, at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur</p>

<p>Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Beyonce performs in Central Park during ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Beyonce performs on the Pyramid stage on the last day of the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during the taping of "Oprah's Surprise Spectacular" in Chicago May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles sits courtside while attending the NBA All-Star basketball game in Los Angeles, February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Beyonce is seen during the recording of her music video at Maua Square in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during a concert in the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

<p>Beyonce smiles as she makes an appearance at the Macy's department store to promote her new fragrance Heat in New York February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Beyonce (R) performs "Single Ladies" at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Beyonce arrives at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles watches the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston, May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during a concert in Lima February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Andina/Handout</p>

<p>Beyonce performs at the BET Awards '09 in Los Angeles June 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Beyonce celebrates with the trophy for 'Best Song' during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Photographers Name</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during the MTV Europe Awards ceremony in Berlin November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz </p>

<p>Beyonce enters a stage during a promotional event for Japanese fashion brand Samantha Thavasa in Tokyo October 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Beyonce performs at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles performs during her Japan tour in Nagoya, central Japan April 14, 2007. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Beyonce Knowles performs during a concert in Mumbai October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

<p>Beyonce performs during the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

