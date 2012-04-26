版本:
Celebrity sightings

Rapper Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Rapper Jay-Z hugs nephew Daniel Smith as his wife Beyonce watches the New Jersey Nets play the Miami Heat in Newark, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Sean Penn listens to former Soviet leader President Mikhail Gorbachev speak to students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Sean Penn listens to former Soviet leader President Mikhail Gorbachev speak to students at the Frederick Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Russell Brand addressing the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee in central London, April 24, 2012. Brand told the British government that it needs to adopt a pragmatic approach to address the social issues that lead young people to take drugs. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Russell Brand addressing the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee in central London, April 24, 2012. Brand told the British government that it needs to adopt a pragmatic approach to address the social issues that lead young people to take drugs. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield speak after the launch of their film "The Amazing Spiderman" in Cancun, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Mary Bono Mack and Cher present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Mary Bono Mack and Cher present the Stephen F. Kolzak Award to Chaz Bono at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Executive Producer Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of the movie "Jesus Henry Christ" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Executive Producer Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of the movie "Jesus Henry Christ" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Scarlett Johansson signs autographs for fans as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Nick Cannon, host of "America's Got Talent", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Nick Cannon, host of "America's Got Talent", takes part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Zac Efron poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Zac Efron poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Willie Nelson looks at a statue of himself during its unveiling in downtown Austin, Texas April 20, 2012. The eight-foot bronze statue, which weighs about 2000 pounds was created by sculptor Clete Shields. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Singer Willie Nelson looks at a statue of himself during its unveiling in downtown Austin, Texas April 20, 2012. The eight-foot bronze statue, which weighs about 2000 pounds was created by sculptor Clete Shields. REUTERS/Julia Robinson

Cast members Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi attend the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi attend the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hugh Laurie poses as he arrives at the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hugh Laurie poses as he arrives at the series finale wrap party of the television series "House M.D." in Los Angeles, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Wendie Malick (L-R), Betty White and Jane Leeves present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actors Wendie Malick (L-R), Betty White and Jane Leeves present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

The stars of the NBC series "Smash" Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty take part in a panel discussion at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

The stars of the NBC series "Smash" Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty take part in a panel discussion at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day 2012 in Pasadena, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pamela Anderson poses in front of the German economy ministry to hand over a document on the seal skin trade in Berlin, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Pamela Anderson poses in front of the German economy ministry to hand over a document on the seal skin trade in Berlin, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Joan Cusack speaks, as her brother John Cusack applauds, at the ceremony where his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joan Cusack speaks, as her brother John Cusack applauds, at the ceremony where his star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Katy Perry arrives at the 29th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Katy Perry arrives at the

<p>Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s media workout in Las Vegas, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s media workout in Las Vegas, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Cobie Smulders poses for photographs as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Cobie Smulders poses for photographs as she arrives for the European premiere of Avengers Assemble at The Vue, Paddington, London, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Neal Schon of the band Journey arrives with Michaele Salahi for the premiere of "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Neal Schon of the band Journey arrives with Michaele Salahi for the premiere of "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

