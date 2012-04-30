版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 30日 星期一 21:15 BJT

Stars descend on Washington

<p>Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (Cmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
1 / 25
<p>George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinnermore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
2 / 25
<p>Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 25
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent more

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 25
<p>President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annualmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 25
<p>First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
6 / 25
<p>Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Associatiomore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 25
<p>Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Associatimore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
8 / 25
<p>Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at themore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 25
<p>Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at themore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
10 / 25
<p>Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washimore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 25
<p>Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the more

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 25
<p>Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Corremore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
13 / 25
<p>Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Wmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 25
<p>Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the amore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 25
<p>Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Corresponmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 25
<p>Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
17 / 25
<p>Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Assomore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 25
<p>Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpetmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
19 / 25
<p>Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White Houmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 25
<p>Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Assocmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 25
<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the more

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
22 / 25
<p>Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at more

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
23 / 25
<p>Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Wmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
24 / 25
<p>Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Associmore

2012年 4月 30日 星期一

Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux

下一个

Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux

Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.

2012年 4月 28日
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

2012年 4月 26日
Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Beyonce: Most beautiful woman

Beyonce is named the world's most beautiful woman of 2012 by People magazine.

2012年 4月 26日
Tribeca snapshots

Tribeca snapshots

Scenes from the Tribeca Film Festival.

2012年 4月 24日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐