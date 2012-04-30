Stars descend on Washington
Kate Hudson (L) talks with Washington Post publishing heiress and Senior Associate Editor Lally Weymouth (C) and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
George Clooney (C) talks with other guests during the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Charlize Theron walks past reporters as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama shakes hands with comedian Jimmy Kimmel as WHCA President and Reuters correspondent Caren Bohan (C) watches at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington. April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
First lady Michelle Obama laughs at comedian Jimmy Kimmel at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lindsay Lohan stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Zooey Deschanel waves as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dakota Fanning walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kevin Spacey arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Eva Longoria walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Alicia Keys arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Host Piers Morgan of CNN gives a thumbs-up as he arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sofia Vergara poses on the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Vernon Davis of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers talks to a reporter on the red carpet as he arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Uggie the dog, from the movie "The Artist," performs on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Martha Stewart (R) arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actor Daniel Day Lewis (C) walks with Arianna Huffington (R) at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bob Schieffer (R) of CBS News shows off his blue socks as he escorts actress Claire Danes on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Socialite Kris Jenner (L) and her daughter Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (L) poses with Reese Witherspoon at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (L) and his wife Callista arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elle Macpherson arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Diane Keaton walks on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dane DeHaan and Daniel Radcliffe arrive on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
