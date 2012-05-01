版本:
中国

Christian Louboutin retrospective

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A visitor walks past an installation of shoe lasts by French designer Christian Louboutin of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
2 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
4 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
6 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
7 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
8 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
9 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
11 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
12 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
13 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Visitors look at boots by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
14 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A pair of boots by French designer Christian Louboutin are seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
15 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A visitor looks at an installation of shoes by French designer Christian Louboutin during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
16 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin poses for photographs during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
18 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A shoe by French designer Christian Louboutin is seen during a media viewing of his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
19 / 20
2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

French shoe designer Christian Louboutin looks up during a news conference for his retrospective exhibition at the Design Museum in London April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
20 / 20

Christian Louboutin retrospective

Christian Louboutin retrospective 分享
重新播放
下一个

Celebrity birthdays in May

Celebrity birthdays in May
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »