Scarlett gets a star

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 5月 3日 星期四

Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

