Fashion from "India's Galliano"

<p>Katy Perry is photographed as she arrives at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Katy Perry is photographed as she arrives at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>Indian designer Manish Arora is seen with models after he presented his Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Indian designer Manish Arora is seen with models after he presented his Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald and Katy Perry hold awards at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald and Katy Perry hold awards at the 27th annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, California April 21, 2010. REUTERS/David McNew

<p>A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Katy Perry hosts the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in Liverpool, northern England, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor</p>

Lady Gaga leaves the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>A model wears a skirt for designer Manish Arora during his Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A model wears a skirt for designer Manish Arora during his Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>Model Heidi Klum is pictured during the television show "Wetten, dass..?" (Let's Make a Bet) at the "Coliseo Balear" bull fighting arena in Palma de Mallorca on the Balearic Island of Mallorca June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Reina/Pool </p>

Model Heidi Klum is pictured during the television show "Wetten, dass..?" (Let's Make a Bet) at the "Coliseo Balear" bull fighting arena in Palma de Mallorca on the Balearic Island of Mallorca June 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Reina/Pool

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora for fashion house Paco Rabanne as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

M.I.A. arrives at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

A model presents a creation from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

<p>Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Actress Rosy de Palma (R) and Indian designer Manish Arora hold hands at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Actress Rosy de Palma (R) and Indian designer Manish Arora hold hands at the end of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show in Paris, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A model displays an outfit designed by Manish Arora during a fashion show on the third day of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A model displays an outfit designed by Manish Arora during a fashion show on the third day of Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi March 20, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A magician performs with a model who presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Indian designer Manish Arora (C) appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Indian designer Manish Arora (C) appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A model presents a creation as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Models present creations as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Models present creations as part of Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2010 collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Models display creations by Indian fashion designer Manish Arora during the "India Now" festival at the Victora and Albert museum in London September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty</p>

Models display creations by Indian fashion designer Manish Arora during the "India Now" festival at the Victora and Albert museum in London September 7, 2007. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

<p>Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Indian designer Manish Arora poses with model at the end of his Fall/Winter 2010/11 women's collection show during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Models present creations from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Models present creations from Indian designer Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

编辑推荐