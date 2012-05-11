版本:
Celebrity sightings

<p>Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator", speaks to members of the media during a news conference in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Johnny Depp arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Jack Black (R) and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D pose for a portrait at Mates Studio in North Hollywood, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Michelle Pfeiffer arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Cast member Will Smith waves to fans as he enters a red carpet event to promote his film "Men in Black III" in Japan May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

<p>Chace Crawford attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Lady Gaga arrives at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

<p>Helena Bonham Carter arrives for the European premiere of Dark Shadows at the Empire, Leicester Square in central London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>Iggy Pop attends a news conference to launch his new self-produced album "Apres", featuring versions of International and French classics and which will be sold on internet, in Paris May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Hugh Grant leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in London May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

<p>Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of the film "Dark Shadows" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Czech model Karolina Kurkova hands off her clutch as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Cast member Tommy Lee Jones holds a prop gun, which will be placed in a time capsule, at a photo call as he promotes his upcoming film "Men in Black III" in Los Angeles, California May 3, 2012. The time capsule will be filled with props, costumes and other memorabilia from the movie and will be locked away in a NASA facility for 43 years. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Cast member Brooklyn Decker attends the premiere of "What to Expect When You're Expecting", in New York May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce </p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

<p>Jack Nicholson attends Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Radio/TV personality Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin</p>

